Shemar Moore buys and lists in the San Fernando Valley

Shemar Moore of “Criminal Minds” fame is on the hunt for a buyer in Encino, where his home of more than a decade has come on the market at $2.596 million.

Earlier this year, Moore used the same trust that holds the Encino property to buy a newly built, 9,055-square-foot spec house in Sherman Oaks for $5.8 million, public records show.

His old place, designed in Spanish style, sits up from the street and has a fenced courtyard with a custom waterfall. Built in 1963, the updated two-story features dark wood floors, high ceilings, a living room with a fireplace and a center-island kitchen. French doors in the dining room open to a front terrace.

The master suite expands to include a fireplace, walk-in closet and two balconies as well as a bonus room for an office/gym. There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in more than 3,600 square feet.

The house sits on more than a quarter of an acre with a custom swimming pool, a fire pit and patio space. A three-car garage sits off the front.

Milla Pariser of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.

Moore, 49, is known for his long-running roles on the daytime soap opera “The Young and the Restless” as well as the crime drama “Criminal Minds.” He currently stars on the show “S.W.A.T.,” now in its third season.

He bought the house in 2007 for $2.5 million, records show.