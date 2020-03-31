Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry buys Mark Ronson’s Los Feliz villa

With the NBA season suspended, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry found time to close a deal in Los Feliz, buying the home of Grammy-winning producer Mark Ronson for $4.776 million.

The Mediterranean Revival-style spot, built in 1935, has lots of character. Tucked behind gates, it’s surrounded by grassy yards, tropical landscaping and a handful of romantic outdoor lounges.

Inside, original details such as beamed ceilings and wrought iron compete with custom finishes and bright pops of color. Animal-themed wallpaper covers the formal dining room, while the family room and library boast shades of green.

A spiral staircase leads upstairs, where the impressive master suite features a lounge, fireplace, arched doorway and navy blue walls and carpet. It’s one of five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms in 6,263 square feet.

Covered balconies overlook a backyard that holds a fountain-fed pool and spa and is surrounded by palm trees. A two-story guesthouse with a lounge and wet bar completes the property, which spans a third of an acre.

Lasry, 60, serves as CEO of Avenue Capital Group, a multinational investment firm focused on distressed securities and private equity. In 2014, he and fellow hedge fund manager Wes Edens led a small group of investors who purchased the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl for $550 million. Forbes lists Lasry’s net worth at $1.8 billion.

Ronson, 44, is known as the producer of such hits as Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” album as well as the singles “Rehab” and “Uptown Funk.” Two years ago, the British musician scored a hat trick of sorts when he won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for co-writing the song “Shallow” for the movie “A Star Is Born.” It was his seventh Grammy Award.

Public records showed Ronson used a corporate entity to buy the property in 2016 for about $4.295 million.

Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Sheena Sadaghiani of Keller Williams Realty Brentwood represented Lasry.