Former Raider Robert Gallery seeks $6 million for compound outside Oakland

Robert Gallery, the retired NFL lineman whom the Raiders drafted No.2 overall in 2004, is looking to sell his spot outside Oakland. His custom compound on five acres in Danville just hit the market for $5.998 million, records show.

That’s quite a bump from the $3.675 million he paid for it back in 2009 on the tail end of his time with the Raiders.

Tucked among the hills of Tassajara Valley, the gated estate sits about 30 miles outside Oakland. There are plenty of features for car collectors, including a six-car garage, a 6,100-square-foot workshop with room for 30 vehicles, an auto showroom and a go-kart track.

Other structures include a 7,200-square-foot home, a separate apartment, tennis court, playground and entertainer’s backyard with a patio, cabana and a pair of pergolas.

Mixing formal and casual living spaces, the main home is filled with red oak hardwood, millwork, plantation shutters and custom cabinetry. Angled skylights top the family room, and a wall of windows lines the breakfast nook.

There’s also an office, movie theater and billiards room. The master suite — one of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms — features a 230-square-foot closet.

A native of Iowa, Gallery was an All-American at the University of Iowa and a highly touted prospect coming into the NFL. Through seven seasons with the Raiders and one with the Seahawks, he played in 104 games.

Joujou Chawla of Compass holds the listing.