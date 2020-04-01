Lynn Swann catches a home sale in Hancock Park

Former USC football great Lynn Swann has handed one off in historic Hancock Park, selling his contemporary home for $3.566 million.

Owned by Swann since 2017, the two-story house hit the market in February for $3.595 million and had an offer in hand after about three weeks, records show.

Designed by Naomi Kobrin, the roughly 4,300-square-foot house contains a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. A two-way fireplace divides the open-concept living and dining rooms. Beneath the floating staircase is a small wet bar.

The house, built in 2014, sits on a narrow lot of about 6,760 square feet with a saltwater swimming pool and patio space. A terrace with a fire feature extends from the second story.

Swann, 68, was a standout wide receiver at USC and went on to win four Super Bowls in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following his retirement in 1982, he worked as a broadcaster for ABC Sports and served as chairman of the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition (2002-05).

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Magali Bergher of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.