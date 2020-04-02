New Buc Tom Brady reportedly holes up in Derek Jeter’s Florida mansion

Tom Brady wasted no time settling into Tampa. The legendary quarterback, who recently signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers, is reportedly renting Derek Jeter’s waterfront mansion, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The palatial home spans 30,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room and billiards room. It’s found on Davis Islands, a Tampa, Fla., neighborhood built on two man-made islands with about 5,500 residents.

An aerial photo reveals a spacious back patio with a swimming pool, spa and private dock with two boat lifts. Decks and balconies line the backside of the home and take in views of the bay.

The property is about a 15-minute drive from Raymond James Stadium, where the Buccaneers have played since 1998.

At 30,000 square feet, Brady’s new home is three times the size of his longtime mansion in Massachusetts, which is currently up for grabs at $33.9 million. The posh five-acre property centers on a 10,000-square-foot manor built by architect Richard Landry.

The star quarterback has a penchant for impressive estates. He and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, once owned a French chateau-style home on four acres in Brentwood, which they sold in 2014 to Dr. Dre for $40 million.

In two decades with the Patriots, Brady racked up six Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards. He’s never had a losing season as a starter and is the only quarterback to reach 200 regular-season wins.

His new deal with the Buccaneers is worth $50 million with nearly $9 million in incentives.