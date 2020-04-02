Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Former La Jolla home of NFL great La’Roi Glover seeks $3.65 million

La’Roi Glover’s former La Jolla house
Former NFL pro La’Roi Glover, who joined the Chargers last year as a defensive line coach, owned the three-story home in La Jolla until the mid-2000s.
(Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
April 2, 2020
3:31 PM
In La Jolla’s coveted Muirlands area, an ocean-view home once owned by former NFL defensive star La’Roi Glover is for sale at $3.65 million.

Glover, now an assistant with the L.A. Chargers, owned the house for about six years before selling it in 2007 for $2.625 million, records show. Since then, the property has changed hands twice, selling in 2008 and 2014 for $2.9 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

Nestled into a small canyon, the three-story contemporary features terraces on two floors and a lower patio with a swimming pool, cabana and fire pit. Inside, walls of floor-to-ceiling windows are centered toward canyon and ocean views.

1/10
The three-story house sits on a canyon lot with unobstructed views.  (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
2/10
The front of the house.  (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
3/10
A massive dome tops the entry.  (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
4/10
An ornate fireplace anchors the far wall in the living room.  (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
5/10
The kitchen has been updated.  (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
6/10
There’s also a game room.  (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
7/10
The home theater features tiered seating.  (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
8/10
The master suite has a dry sauna.  (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
9/10
The lower level has a pool and spa.  (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)
10/10
An aerial view.  (Brady Spear / Spearhead Media)

The 5,420 square feet of updated living space contains a step-down living room, an updated kitchen, a theater, billiards room and wine cellar. A new elevator services each floor. Five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms include a studio apartment with a separate entrance.

Jeff S. Katz and Ben Crosby of Compass hold the listing.

Glover, 42, starred at Point Loma High School and San Diego State. The former defensive tackle appeared in 193 games in 13 seasons with the Raiders, Saints, Cowboys and Rams. A six-time Pro Bowler, he led the NFL in sacks in 2000 with 17.

He joined the Chargers last year as an assistant defensive line coach.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
