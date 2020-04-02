Plácido Domingo lists condo in downtown L.A.

Opera singer Plácido Domingo, who is currently recovering from COVID-19, has listed a condominium in downtown Los Angeles for $520,000.

Owned by the Three Tenors star for about three decades, the corner unit is found within the Promenade West, a full-service building that sits about two blocks away from Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence has more than 1,200 square feet of space, a dining area and a living room. Two private terraces flank a small sun room with a curved wall of windows.

The full-service Promenade West building in downtown Los Angeles. (Google Earth)

Two parking spaces are included with the unit. Building residents also have access to a swimming pool, spa and gym.

Domingo and his wife, Marta, bought the property in 1989 for $259,000, records show.

Bill Cooper of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

Domingo, once among opera’s biggest stars, is best known for his performances with the Three Tenors, a superstar singing trio that also included José Carreras and Luciano Pavarotti. The 79-year-old previously served as general director for the Los Angeles Opera from 2008 until he resigned last year amid allegations of improper conduct.

Last month, L.A. Opera said it found the allegations against Domingo to be credible.