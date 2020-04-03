‘Baywatch’ star David Chokachi sheds longtime Miracle Mile home

“Baywatch” actor David Chokachi is making moves away from the beach, selling his Spanish-style charmer in the Miracle Mile area for $1.515 million.

That’s about half a million more than he paid for the place back in 2007, records show. He first put the property on the market in January for $1.539 million.

Surrounded by lush landscaping, the property is composed of three parts: a remodeled home, a tropical backyard and a two-car garage that’s been transformed into a chic lounge. The house itself spans 1,651 square feet with a pair of bedrooms and bathrooms in a single story.

It’s been well kept since it was built in 1924. Past a covered flagstone porch topped by wood beams, it opens to cozy living spaces with modern furnishings. Tile floors line the updated kitchen with a breakfast bar, and the living room tacks on a bay window and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

The master suite boasts an office that opens outside, where a landscaped yard adjoins a trellis-topped lounge. A rope swing hangs from one of the mature trees. The detached garage, complete with a glass door, comes with paneled walls, beamed ceilings and a projector.

Chokachi, 52, kicked off his acting career with the famed L.A. lifeguard series “Baywatch” from 1995-1999. After that, he starred in the shows “Witchblade” and “Beyond the Break” before more recent roles in the TV movies “Patient Killer” and “Cyber Case.”

John Kostrey and Katharine Deering of Nourmand & Associates held the listing. Barry Gray of DeasyPennerPodley represented the buyer.