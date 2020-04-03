Mitt Romney’s former Utah mountain retreat seeks $15.5 million

Mitt Romney’s former mountain estate — which the senator sold for about $5 million in 2009 shortly after an unsuccessful presidential campaign — has surfaced for sale at $15.5 million.

Perched in the hills of Park City, Utah, the 16.5-acre property is tucked among forests of spruce, aspen and oak trees overlooking the Deer Valley ski resort. The sellers are artist and race car driver Hal Prewitt and his wife, Corinne, who’ve owned the home for 11 years.

The snowy retreat centers on a log cabin-style mansion of more than 12,000 square feet. Across four stories sprawling down the hillside, it holds six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and dramatic living spaces full of wood, stone and glass.

1 / 15 The living room. (Engel & Völkers Park City) 2 / 15 The view. (Engel & Völkers Park City) 3 / 15 The open floor plan. (Engel & Völkers Park City) 4 / 15 The dining area. (Engel & Völkers Park City) 5 / 15 The kitchen. (Engel & Völkers Park City) 6 / 15 The library. (Engel & Völkers Park City) 7 / 15 The den. (Engel & Völkers Park City) 8 / 15 The billiards room. (Engel & Völkers Park City) 9 / 15 The master bedroom. (Engel & Völkers Park City) 10 / 15 The deck. (Engel & Völkers Park City) 11 / 15 The back patio. (Engel & Völkers Park City) 12 / 15 The spa. (Engel & Völkers Park City) 13 / 15 The mountain retreat. (Engel & Völkers Park City) 14 / 15 The front. (Engel & Völkers Park City) 15 / 15 The driveway. (Engel & Völkers Park City)

Sculptures, custom fixtures and carved logs draw the eye in the common spaces, which include an expansive living room with mountain views and a cozy library. The den adds a billiards room and stone fireplace.

A spacious second-story deck hangs off the back of the home, overlooking a tiered patio with a custom spa and fire pit. For warmth in the cold climate, there’s also an indoor spa and sauna.

Paul Benson of Engel & Volkers Park City holds the listing.

Romney, 73, served as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 before presidential runs in 2008 and 2012, winning the Republican primary in 2012 but eventually losing to incumbent President Barack Obama. More recently, he was elected U.S. senator from Utah in 2018.

Over the years, Romney’s other holdings have included a $12-million Mediterranean-style home in La Jolla, for which he successfully convinced county assessors to lower the assessed value to reduce his property taxes, The Times previously reported.