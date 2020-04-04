Home of the Week: In Pasadena, a home for mom

Known as the Ruppel House, this lovingly maintained residence in Pasadena’s Prospect Park was hand-built in 1925 by local builder Fritz Ruppel for his mother, Gertrude. Updated and restored through the years, the home now pairs its handsome beams and wood-burning fireplace with a kitchen modernized for today’s standards. Tilework in one of the two bathrooms is in keeping with the work of celebrated artisan Ernest Batchelder.

Location: 1150 Wotkyns Drive, Pasadena, 91103

Asking price: $1.495 million

Year built: 1925

Living area: 1,825 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Lot size: 5,930 square feet

Features: Beamed ceilings; Saltillo tile and hardwood floors; French doors; living room with wood-burning fireplace; updated kitchen; master suite with private patio; courtyard; fountain/koi pond

About the area: In the 91103 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $875,000, a 22.2% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Matt Littell, Deasy Penner Podley, (626) 755-4428

