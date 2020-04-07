USC standout Matt Kalil scores a two-acre property in Pasadena

NFL lineman Matt Kalil has found a spacious place to ride out the offseason, spending $3.812 million on a gated estate in Pasadena, records show.

The Pro Bowler, who is currently a free agent, has plenty of ties to Southern California. He was born in Corona, played high school football in Anaheim and was an All-American at USC in 2011 before being drafted the following year by the Minnesota Vikings.

At nearly two acres, the property has a two-story home that mixes Colonial and Craftsman styles. Wood shingles cover the exterior, leading into formal living spaces full of French doors, crown molding and hardwood floors.

1 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The entry. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The gym. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The two-story home. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The patio. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The pool. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The outdoor lounge. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

On the main level, there’s a formal dining room, office, spacious kitchen and Craftsman-vibe living room with paneled walls and a tile fireplace. The second story features a lounge that expands to a terrace, as well as a gym with a curved wall of windows.

The 5,450-square-foot floor plan includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Out back, a column-lined patio overlooks the tree-covered grounds complete with a swimming pool, pool house and grassy perch with mountain and golf course views.

Kalil was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie after being drafted fourth overall in the 2012 draft by the Vikings. The 30-year-old also spent two seasons with the Panthers and signed with the Texans last year but was released before the start of the season.

Janie Steckenrider of Coldwell Banker Realty Arcadia held the listing. Nathan Poznick of HLS Realty represented the buyer.