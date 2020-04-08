Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Actress JoBeth Williams and director John Pasquin buy Pacific Palisades retreat

The ivy-covered home boasts a wine cellar, library and master suite with a private terrace.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 8, 2020
11:16 AM
After shopping their Bel-Air home earlier this year, actress JoBeth Williams of “Poltergeist” and her husband, director John Pasquin, are planting roots a few miles west. The couple recently paid $9.8 million through a trust for a home in Pacific Palisades, real estate records show.

The Italianate-style house, built in 2008, sits on a third of an acre in the Riviera neighborhood. Gates and hedges privatize the home, leading into a 6,000-square-foot floor plan with four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a handful of elegant living spaces.

Coffered, beamed and vaulted ceilings pop up throughout the main level, which boasts a chandelier-topped foyer and formal dining room. French doors flank a fireplace in the living room. The country kitchen adds skylights and a center island.

The living room.  (Realtor.com)
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
The outdoor living room.  (Realtor.com)
The patio.  (Realtor.com)
The pool.  (Realtor.com)

Other highlights include a wine cellar, a library and an office that opens to a garden. The master suite holds one of five fireplaces as well as a lounge, dual bathroom, a gym and a private terrace.

Outside, a trellis-topped patio adjoins an outdoor living room with a fireplace. A swimming pool completes the scene.

David Offer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Stephen Sigoloff of Compass represented the buyer.

Williams, 71, rose to prominence in the early ’80s with films such as “Stir Crazy” and “Poltergeist,” and her other credits include “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “The Big Chill” and “Teachers.”

Pasquin, 75, directed Broadway plays in the ’80s before moving on to TV and movies in the ’90s, directing episodes of “Home Improvement” and the films “The Santa Clause,” “Jungle 2 Jungle” and “Joe Somebody.”

On the real estate side, the couple in January listed their longtime home in Bel-Air for $29.95 million. The Mediterranean villa-style home, designed by noted architect Gerard Colcord and built in the 1950s, was taken off the market last month, records show.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
