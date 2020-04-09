Damon Dash’s former Beverly Hills villa seeks $5 million

A Mediterranean villa once owned by Damon Dash — the entrepreneur and record executive who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z in the 1990s — is up for grabs in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $4.995 million.

That’s about $1.4 million more than Dash sold it for back in 2007, The Times previously reported.

Not much has changed since then, as the gated half-acre property emphasizes stylish living spaces and romantic outdoor spaces. A dramatic courtyard entry with a fountain sits in front. Out back, arched openings lead to a landscaped patio with a pool, lanai, bar and city views.

Inside, beamed ceilings top tile floors across 5,875 square feet. Columns line a step-down living room, and other highlights include a sky-lit kitchen and indoor-outdoor lounge.

The second story holds three of the four bedrooms, a family room with a wine cellar and a variety of scenic spaces, including two covered decks and a Juliet balcony. A spiral staircase descends to the pool below.

Joseph Babajian of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills and Bryce Pennel of Compass hold the listing.

A native of New York, Dash founded the hip-hop record label Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Kareem Burke in 1995 and collaborated once more with the rapper four years later, founding the clothing retailer Rocawear. More recently, he created the media collective DD172.