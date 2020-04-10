NFL pro Marcedes Lewis lists Hollywood condo for sale

Professional football player Marcedes Lewis has listed a condominium at the W Hollywood Residences in Hollywood for $1.399 million, records show.

Found 10 floors up, the 2,060-square-foot unit features an open-concept floor plan with a center-island kitchen, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The living room has a drop-down projection screen and a wall of windows that takes in the cityscape. An integrated smart-home system, custom finishes and built-ins are among details of note.

1 / 10 The rooftop deck. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The open-concept floor plan. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The living and dining area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The living room takes in city views. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The master bathroom and closet. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 A bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 A bathroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The pool. (Realtor.com)

The 143-unit W Hollywood Residences, which opened its doors in 2010, has a rooftop deck and swimming pool, concierge services and a screening room as well as access to spa facilities at the neighboring W Hotel. Two covered parking spaces are included with the unit.

Lewis bought the property in 2012 for $1.05 million, The Times previously reported.

The 35-year-old tight end played college football at UCLA and played a dozen seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Green Bay Packers in 2018. In two seasons with the Packers, Lewis appeared in all 32 games, including 11 starts last year.

He reportedly signed a one-year deal in March to return to the Packers next season.

Naomi Klein of Compass holds the listing.