Land grab: Undeveloped parcels around L.A. County for about $100,000

Looking for a place to build? Here’s a look at what $100,000 buys right now in undeveloped land in six Los Angeles County communities.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS: Perched above the Sunset Strip with city and ocean views, this lot is down to around half its original asking price.

Address: 100 Viewmont Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Listed for: $99,000 for 6,048 square feet

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $3.05 million, up 21.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1325 N. Cliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065 (Realtor.com)

MOUNT WASHINGTON: This sloping lot with mountain views is the largest of the bunch at over 9,000 square feet.

Address: 1325 N. Cliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065

Listed for: $99,000 for 9,418 square feet

About the area: In the 90065 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $810,000, up 5.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4617 Ensenada Drive, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 (Realtor.com)

WOODLAND HILLS: A paved street accesses this hilly lot right next to Woodland Hills Country Club.

Address: 4617 Ensenada Drive, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Listed for: $100,000 for 6,734 square feet

About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $948,000, up 16.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3737 E. Manitou Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 (Realtor.com)

LINCOLN HEIGHTS: Down $10,000 from its original price tag, this hillside lot sits three blocks away from Lincoln Park.

Address: 3737 E. Manitou Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031

Listed for: $109,000 for 5,975 square feet

About the area: In the 90031 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $628,000, up 3.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

9414 Hillhaven Ave., Tujunga, CA 91042 (Realtor.com)

TUJUNGA: Mature trees occupy this uphill-sloping lot on a cul-de-sac.

Address: 9414 Hillhaven Ave., Tujunga, CA 91042

Listed for: $94,900 for 3,903 square feet

About the area: In the 91042 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $653,000, up 8.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3941 Evadale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90031 (Realtor.com)

MONTECITO HEIGHTS: This hilltop spot near Ernest E. Debs Regional Park overlooks Montecito Heights from a scenic perch.

Address: 3941 Evadale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90031

Listed for: $95,000 for 6,707 square feet

About the area: In the 90031 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $628,000, up 3.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.