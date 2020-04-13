Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Land grab: Undeveloped parcels around L.A. County for about $100,000

Listed at $99,000, this hillside property takes in city and ocean views above the Sunset Strip.
Listed at $99,000, this hillside property takes in city and ocean views above the Sunset Strip.
(Realtor.com)
April 13, 2020
10:11 AM
Share

Looking for a place to build? Here’s a look at what $100,000 buys right now in undeveloped land in six Los Angeles County communities.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS: Perched above the Sunset Strip with city and ocean views, this lot is down to around half its original asking price.

Address: 100 Viewmont Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Listed for: $99,000 for 6,048 square feet

Advertisement

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $3.05 million, up 21.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1325 N. Cliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
1325 N. Cliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
(Realtor.com)

MOUNT WASHINGTON: This sloping lot with mountain views is the largest of the bunch at over 9,000 square feet.

Address: 1325 N. Cliff Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065

Advertisement

Listed for: $99,000 for 9,418 square feet

About the area: In the 90065 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $810,000, up 5.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4617 Ensenada Drive, Woodland Hills, CA 91364
4617 Ensenada Drive, Woodland Hills, CA 91364
(Realtor.com)

WOODLAND HILLS: A paved street accesses this hilly lot right next to Woodland Hills Country Club.

Address: 4617 Ensenada Drive, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Listed for: $100,000 for 6,734 square feet

About the area: In the 91364 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $948,000, up 16.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3737 E. Manitou Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031
3737 E. Manitou Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031
(Realtor.com)
Advertisement

LINCOLN HEIGHTS: Down $10,000 from its original price tag, this hillside lot sits three blocks away from Lincoln Park.

Address: 3737 E. Manitou Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031

Listed for: $109,000 for 5,975 square feet

About the area: In the 90031 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $628,000, up 3.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

9414 Hillhaven Ave., Tujunga, CA 91042
9414 Hillhaven Ave., Tujunga, CA 91042
(Realtor.com)

TUJUNGA: Mature trees occupy this uphill-sloping lot on a cul-de-sac.

Address: 9414 Hillhaven Ave., Tujunga, CA 91042

Listed for: $94,900 for 3,903 square feet

Advertisement

About the area: In the 91042 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $653,000, up 8.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3941 Evadale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90031
3941 Evadale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90031
(Realtor.com)

MONTECITO HEIGHTS: This hilltop spot near Ernest E. Debs Regional Park overlooks Montecito Heights from a scenic perch.

Address: 3941 Evadale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90031

Listed for: $95,000 for 6,707 square feet

About the area: In the 90031 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $628,000, up 3.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement