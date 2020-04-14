‘Dunkirk’ cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema finds a nest in the Bird Streets

Swedish Dutch cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, whose impressive run of recent films includes “Her,” “Interstellar” and “Dunkirk,” has paid $2.16 million for a home in Hollywood Hills, records show.

Perched in the Bird Streets, the single-story ranch had been offered at $2.75 million in recent years, records show. Lush landscaping surrounds the home, leading into a 2,600-square-foot floor plan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Built in the 1950s and since updated, the home holds bright living spaces with beamed ceilings and hardwood floors. There’s a great room with a fireplace and a whitewashed kitchen with a skylight.

Another highlight comes in the dining room, which features a rustic wall of wood and multiple sets of French doors. Outside, a brick patio adjoins a grassy yard.

The 48-year-old Van Hoytema’s credits include “The Fighter,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “Spectre” and “Ad Astra.” He’s worked on Christopher Nolan’s last two films, and the pair are collaborating once more for the 2020 action thriller “Tenet.”

Other celebrities to land in the Bird Streets in recent years include actor Matthew Perry, NBA coach Doc Rivers and film producer Vance Owen.