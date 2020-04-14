Scott Disick relists Hidden Hills farmhouse for $6.25 million

Scott Disick is running it back in Hidden Hills, relisting his remodeled farmhouse for sale at $6.25 million.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” personality had the home on the market in early March but removed it as the coronavirus outbreak swelled. He originally sought $6.89 million for the property last year — more than double the $3.235 million he paid for it in 2018.

The lofty price tag reflects a dramatic overhaul Disick oversaw during the past two years, turning the once-traditional interiors into chic modern farmhouse-style living spaces. Rustic wood covers the exterior, giving way to a two-story floor plan of roughly 5,600 square feet.

Tile floors have been swapped for hardwood, and picture windows have been replaced with pocketing glass walls. Main-level highlights include an open-concept marble kitchen, indoor-outdoor dining room, wine cellar and living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, including a master suite on each floor. The top one expands to an impressive marble bathroom with a steam shower, while the bottom one opens directly outside.

Disick touched up the entertainer’s backyard as well, adding a zero-edge pool and spa and a dramatic wood pavilion. The estate covers 1.3 acres.

Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian of the Agency hold the listing.

Disick is best known for his former relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and his appearances on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” He previously appeared in his own series called “Lord Disick: Lifestyles of a Lord.”

The 36-year-old owns other real estate in Hidden Hills including a Cape Cod-style home that was previously on the market for as much as $8.8 million. Five years ago, he sold another house in the Beverly Crest area to NBA superstar Russell Westbrook.