Baseball agent Scott Boras inks deal for Newport Beach home

Sports super-agent Scott Boras, who represents some of the biggest stars in baseball, just closed a big deal of his own, paying $3.925 million for a home in Newport Beach, records show.

Newport Beach is a popular spot for Boras. He runs his sports agency out of the coastal city, and he also sold a Mediterranean-style home there last year for $2.9 million.

At 4,700 square feet, this house is a bit bigger than his last, featuring four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms in a two-story floor plan. A few blocks from the water in the popular Cliffhaven neighborhood, it features a crisp white exterior with black plantation shutters.

Inside, a circular skylight brightens a foyer with paneled walls and a staircase. Other living spaces include a billiard room, office, a two-island kitchen and indoor-outdoor lounge.

Upstairs, there’s a loft with two dormer nooks and a master suite with a marble bathroom and private balcony. Pocketing doors open outside, where a flagstone patio includes a grill and fireplace. A swimming pool, fountain and herb garden with planter beds complete the scene.

Boras has negotiated more than $2.3 billion in current baseball contracts, according to Forbes. Over the years, he’s represented such All-Stars as Alex Rodriguez, Bryce Harper, Prince Fielder, Matt Holliday, Kris Bryant and three-time Cy Young Award-winner Max Scherzer.

In 2017, he shelled out $3.18 million for a two-story contemporary with a saltwater lap pool in Venice.

Timothy Tamura and Jason Foreman of Valia Properties held the listing. Michelle Linovitz of Villa Real Estate represented Boras.