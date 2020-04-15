Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Baseball agent Scott Boras inks deal for Newport Beach home

Image_12.jpg
The two-story home features a billiard room, loft and master suite with a private balcony.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 15, 2020
2:48 PM
Sports super-agent Scott Boras, who represents some of the biggest stars in baseball, just closed a big deal of his own, paying $3.925 million for a home in Newport Beach, records show.

Newport Beach is a popular spot for Boras. He runs his sports agency out of the coastal city, and he also sold a Mediterranean-style home there last year for $2.9 million.

At 4,700 square feet, this house is a bit bigger than his last, featuring four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms in a two-story floor plan. A few blocks from the water in the popular Cliffhaven neighborhood, it features a crisp white exterior with black plantation shutters.

Inside, a circular skylight brightens a foyer with paneled walls and a staircase. Other living spaces include a billiard room, office, a two-island kitchen and indoor-outdoor lounge.

Upstairs, there’s a loft with two dormer nooks and a master suite with a marble bathroom and private balcony. Pocketing doors open outside, where a flagstone patio includes a grill and fireplace. A swimming pool, fountain and herb garden with planter beds complete the scene.

Boras has negotiated more than $2.3 billion in current baseball contracts, according to Forbes. Over the years, he’s represented such All-Stars as Alex Rodriguez, Bryce Harper, Prince Fielder, Matt Holliday, Kris Bryant and three-time Cy Young Award-winner Max Scherzer.

In 2017, he shelled out $3.18 million for a two-story contemporary with a saltwater lap pool in Venice.

Timothy Tamura and Jason Foreman of Valia Properties held the listing. Michelle Linovitz of Villa Real Estate represented Boras.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
