NBA veteran Ben McLemore courts a buyer in Tarzana

Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore is looking to shed an offseason spot in Tarzana, listing his East Coast-inspired home for $2.75 million. That’s $49,000 more than he paid for it two years ago, records show.

Built in 2018, the gated home sits on a third of an acre. A crisp black-and-white exterior gives way to more of the same inside, as black built-ins offset white walls and ceilings throughout the 5,068-square-foot floor plan.

Paneled walls, coffered ceilings, hardwood floors and designer fixtures touch up the open floor plan, which includes a chandelier-topped foyer, marble kitchen and walk-through wine cellar. Elsewhere are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a movie theater and an office.

1 / 12 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The wine cellar. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The family room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The outdoor lounge. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The yard. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Through pocketing doors, the family room opens directly outside, where a lounge with a fireplace lead to a patio with a swimming pool, spa, trellis-topped patio and playground. A deck off the master suite overlooks the space from above.

A native of St. Louis, McLemore was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his one-and-done season with the Kansas Jayhawks before being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2013. The 27-year-old also spent a season with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing with Rockets last year.

Sam Plouchart of the Agency holds the listing.