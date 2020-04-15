NBA veteran Ben McLemore courts a buyer in Tarzana

Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore is looking to shed an offseason spot in Tarzana, listing his East Coast-inspired home for $2.75 million. That’s $49,000 more than he paid for it two years ago, records show.
Built in 2018, the gated home sits on a third of an acre. A crisp black-and-white exterior gives way to more of the same inside, as black built-ins offset white walls and ceilings throughout the 5,068-square-foot floor plan.
Paneled walls, coffered ceilings, hardwood floors and designer fixtures touch up the open floor plan, which includes a chandelier-topped foyer, marble kitchen and walk-through wine cellar. Elsewhere are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a movie theater and an office.
Through pocketing doors, the family room opens directly outside, where a lounge with a fireplace lead to a patio with a swimming pool, spa, trellis-topped patio and playground. A deck off the master suite overlooks the space from above.
A native of St. Louis, McLemore was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in his one-and-done season with the Kansas Jayhawks before being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in 2013. The 27-year-old also spent a season with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing with Rockets last year.
Sam Plouchart of the Agency holds the listing.