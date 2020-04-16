Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

$500,000 homes with virtual tours in three Riverside County cities

51360 Avenida Ramirez, La Quinta
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 16, 2020
5 AM
House shopping during the coronavirus quarantine? Here are $500,000 homes with virtual tours available in La Quinta, Temecula and Riverside in Riverside County.

LA QUINTA: This chic stucco home with views of the Santa Rosa Mountains is nestled in the La Quinta Cove community.

Address: 51360 Avenida Ramirez, La Quinta, CA 92253

Listed for: $509,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,502 square feet (4,792-square-foot lot)

Features: Turnkey interior; remodeled kitchen; courtyard entry; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 92253 ZIP Code, based on 100 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $530,000, up 14% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

41343 Salt River Court, Temecula
TEMECULA: A sunken living room, spacious backyard and three-car garage are a few highlights of this cul-de-sac home on the north side of the city.

Address: 41343 Salt River Court, Temecula, CA 92591

Listed for: $549,900 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,561 square feet (17,424-square-foot lot)

Features: Brick fireplaces; galley-style kitchen; covered patio; swimming pool

About the area: In the 92591 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $470,000, up 6.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

16050 Rancho Viejo Drive, Riverside
RIVERSIDE: Set on over half an acre, this brick-clad home comes with remodeled living spaces and a cactus garden out back.

Address: 16050 Rancho Viejo Drive, Riverside, CA 92506

Listed for: $525,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,804 square feet (25,700-square-foot lot)

Features: Two-story great room; tile kitchen; new bathrooms; circular driveway

About the area: In the 92506 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $485,000, up 6.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

81554 Ulrich Drive, La Quinta
LA QUINTA: Roughly $170,000 went into upgrading this golf course home with a private backyard, pool and casita.

Address: 81554 Ulrich Drive, La Quinta, CA 92253

Listed for: $529,000 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,835 square feet (7,405-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood front door; tile floors; master suite with bay window; fairway views

About the area: In the 92253 ZIP Code, based on 100 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $530,000, up 14% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

40572 Charleston St., Temecula
TEMECULA: This price-reduced home boasts exterior accents such as wood shingles and a Juliet balcony.

Address: 40572 Charleston St., Temecula, CA 92591

Listed for: $529,000 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,393 square feet (4,792-square-foot lot)

Features: Inlaid tile entry; family room with built-ins; master suite with fireplace; covered patio

About the area: In the 92591 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $470,000, up 6.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

20859 Westbury Road, Riverside
RIVERSIDE: Found in the Orangecrest community, this tan two-story boasts an impressive open floor plan with neutral tones under tall ceilings.

Address: 20859 Westbury Road, Riverside, CA 92508

Listed for: $514,900 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,621 square feet (6,970-square-foot lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; rounded staircase; family room with fireplace; trellis-topped patio with fountain

About the area: In the 92508 ZIP Code, based on 35 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $501,000, up 2.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
