Lakers’ Anthony Davis lists Westlake Village mansion with basketball court

With no clear end to the quarantine in sight, Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is turning his attention to business away from the court. The seven-time all-star has listed his sprawling estate in the North Ranch area of Westlake Village for $7.995 million.

The contemporary Mediterranean mansion sits behind gates with a guesthouse and a $1-million infinity-edge swimming pool complete with dual waterslides, a baja deck and a spa. But perhaps even more impressive: an attached basketball gymnasium featuring its own viewing box.

1 / 10 The house sits on 2.33 acres with panoramic mountain views. (Jeff Elson) 2 / 10 A porte-cochère covers part of the front motor court. (Jeff Elson) 3 / 10 The home has about 16,000 square feet of space. (Jeff Elson) 4 / 10 A sweeping staircase sits beyond the entry. (Jeff Elson) 5 / 10 The home features a custom movie theater. (Jeff Elson) 6 / 10 The basketball gymnasium has two hoops and a viewing box. (Jeff Elson) 7 / 10 The infinity-edge swimming pool cost about $1 million to build and has dual water slides. (Jeff Elson) 8 / 10 The spa is fed by a waterfall. (Jeff Elson) 9 / 10 A view of the pool, patio and barbecue pavilion. (Jeff Elson) 10 / 10 Below the house, a private golf course. (Jeff Elson)

Custom-built in 1996 and later expanded, the roughly 16,000-square-foot house features a two-story entry with a curved staircase, a wood-paneled office and a movie theater. The kitchen is equipped with two islands. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms including a multi-room master suite.

The 2.33-acre property has panoramic views encompassing the surrounding mountains and golf course. A five-car garage, motor court and an extensive solar-power system complete the site.

Davis, 27, was acquired by the Lakers last year in a multi-player deal that included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart. A three-time All-NBA first-team selection, he was averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 55 games for L.A. before the NBA went on hiatus in March due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

He bought the estate two years ago for $7.479 million, public records show.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX One holds the listing.