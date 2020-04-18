Home of the Week: A divine dwelling in Los Feliz

This Spanish Colonial-style residence in Los Feliz was once home to the Rev. Louis H. Evans, the organizing pastor of Bel-Air Presbyterian Church. Built in the late 1920s, the restored and updated residence draws the eye throughout with its plaster walls, antique tiles and handcrafted hardware. In the great room, original cast-iron windows flood the space with natural light.

The details

Location: 4953 Cromwell Ave., Los Angeles, 90027

Asking price: $4.877 million

Year built: 1929

Living area: 4,838 square feet, five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.26 of an acre

Features: Ornate woodwork; hardwood and Saltillo tile floors; two-story entry; cathedral-ceiling living room; updated kitchen; formal dining room with fireplace; viewing balconies; two-room guest suite

About the area: In the 90027 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in February was $1.75 million, a 9.9% decrease year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Richard Yohon, Sotheby’s International Realty, (323) 270-1725

