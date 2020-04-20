Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Tarzana’s Triangle House, complete with a replica guesthouse, up for grabs at $4 million

Built by noted architect Harry Gesner, the Midcentury home boasts an expansive open floor plan with triangular glass walls.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 20, 2020
9:55 AM
Can’t get enough of this chic triangular retreat in Tarzana? Head to the backyard, where a replica guesthouse mirrors the main home. For the first time in five years, the property is up for grabs at $3.999 million.

The Midcentury dwelling was designed by architect Harry Gesner, who’s famous for his iconic Wave House in Malibu. He’s not the only high-profile name tied to the property; actor Joshua Gomez of “Chuck” fame sold the place in 2015 for $2.7 million.

A futuristic gray-and-orange gate enters the property, leading to a chic carport and a landscaped patio with water features. The house itself has stayed in touch with its Midcentury roots over the last half-century, boasting an impressive split-level open floor plan with slate tile floors and triangular walls of windows.

1/17
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
2/17
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
3/17
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
4/17
The lounge.  (Realtor.com)
5/17
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
6/17
The master bath.  (Realtor.com)
7/17
The wine cellar.  (Realtor.com)
8/17
The back patio.  (Realtor.com)
9/17
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
10/17
The guesthouse exterior.  (Realtor.com)
11/17
The guesthouse.  (Realtor.com)
12/17
The pool.  (Realtor.com)
13/17
The dining patio.  (Realtor.com)
14/17
The backyard.  (Realtor.com)
15/17
The gate.  (Realtor.com)
16/17
The home at night.  (Realtor.com)
17/17
The carport.  (Realtor.com)

Across 5,278 square feet, it holds four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a sunken den with a fireplace, a home theater with a motorized screen, a wine cellar, impressive master suite, sleek tile bathroom and sauna.

A spacious deck spans the front of the home, and in back, walls of glass give way to a fire pit and swimming pool tucked into a sweeping concrete landscape.

At the other end of the property, there’s a guesthouse that the listing says was “constructed to be a reflection of the main home.” Currently used as an office, it boasts dramatic wood beams and modern fixtures. The property clocks in at 1.3 acres.

Trisha Perez of Century 21 Everest holds the listing.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
