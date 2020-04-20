Tarzana’s Triangle House, complete with a replica guesthouse, up for grabs at $4 million

Can’t get enough of this chic triangular retreat in Tarzana? Head to the backyard, where a replica guesthouse mirrors the main home. For the first time in five years, the property is up for grabs at $3.999 million.

The Midcentury dwelling was designed by architect Harry Gesner, who’s famous for his iconic Wave House in Malibu. He’s not the only high-profile name tied to the property; actor Joshua Gomez of “Chuck” fame sold the place in 2015 for $2.7 million.

A futuristic gray-and-orange gate enters the property, leading to a chic carport and a landscaped patio with water features. The house itself has stayed in touch with its Midcentury roots over the last half-century, boasting an impressive split-level open floor plan with slate tile floors and triangular walls of windows.

Across 5,278 square feet, it holds four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a sunken den with a fireplace, a home theater with a motorized screen, a wine cellar, impressive master suite, sleek tile bathroom and sauna.

A spacious deck spans the front of the home, and in back, walls of glass give way to a fire pit and swimming pool tucked into a sweeping concrete landscape.

At the other end of the property, there’s a guesthouse that the listing says was “constructed to be a reflection of the main home.” Currently used as an office, it boasts dramatic wood beams and modern fixtures. The property clocks in at 1.3 acres.

Trisha Perez of Century 21 Everest holds the listing.