Prince photographer Randee St. Nicholas captures a buyer in Hollywood Hills

Celebrity photographer-designer Randee St. Nicholas, who has captured such music icons as Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross and Britney Spears, has sold her home in the Hollywood Hills for a little over $2.437 million.

Set amid lush landscaping and mature trees, the walled and gated compound packs in a 1930s main house, a guest house, courtyards, patios and a swimming pool into a little over a third of an acre.

The main house, designed in Country French style, is full of character. Vaulted and beamed ceilings, vintage tilework and hardwood floors are among details of note. An ornate fireplace anchors a far wall in the great room, while sets of French doors in the dining room open to a garden courtyard.

1 / 14 The home sits on more than a third of an acre. (Nate Williams) 2 / 14 Custom steel gates open to a front courtyard. (Nate Williams) 3 / 14 Creeping vines give the home an Old World ambiance. (Nate Williams) 4 / 14 An ornate fireplace and vaulted ceilings are among features in the great room. (Nate Williams) 5 / 14 The dining room opens to the garden. (Nate Williams) 6 / 14 The master bedroom. (Nate Williams) 7 / 14 A balcony off the master suite overlooks the lush property. (Nate Williams) 8 / 14 The master bathroom. (Nate Williams) 9 / 14 A bedroom. (Nate Williams) 10 / 14 The clawfoot tub. (Nate Williams) 11 / 14 A dining patio. (Nate Williams) 12 / 14 The grounds include a swimming pool. (Nate Williams) 13 / 14 The backyard. (Nate Williams) 14 / 14 There’s also a guesthouse. (Nate Williams)

Advertisement

Including the guesthouse, the home has four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,200 square feet of living space. A red-hued clawfoot tub steals the show in one of bathrooms. The master bedroom opens to a balcony overlooking gardens designed by noted landscape architect Jay Griffith.

St. Nicholas bought the property in the early 1990s, records show.

The noted photographer previously worked with Prince for more than two decades, capturing some of the music icon’s most intimate moments. Her work with the Purple One included directing his 1991 music video “Gett Off” as well as shooting the cover for the album “Diamonds and Pearls.”

Last year, St. Nicholas published the book “My Name Is Prince,” which features hundreds of previously unpublished photos of the late pop superstar.

Advertisement

Jeffrey Young of Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. Stephen Clark of Compass represented the buyer.