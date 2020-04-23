James Franco’s former home across from Chateau Marmont sells for $4.65 million

James Franco’s former haunt — a 1920s Spanish villa right across the street from Chateau Marmont — has sold for $4.65 million. That’s $1.6 million shy of its original asking price, but $1.35 million more than what Franco sold it for in 2010, records show.

A home this close to the action was bound to have a few famous former owners. In addition to Franco, it also once belonged to filmmaker Francis Lawrence, whose long list of credits includes “I Am Legend” and the “Hunger Games” franchise.

The 97-year-old West Hollywood property has kept up nicely over the years, with modern fixtures mingling with original details such as beamed ceilings, built-ins and a 19th-century marble bathtub. In 5,215 square feet, there are three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The black-and-white exterior continues inside, where black floors and cabinetry offset crisp white walls in the common spaces. French doors line a living room with wood accents, and other highlights include an office nook, second-story lounge, gym and master suite with a dance pole.

A spacious terrace hangs off the second story, taking in views of the city and the palm-topped turf yard. Down below, there’s a pool, patio and guesthouse — as well as a long-buried entrance to a secret tunnel that ran to a popular 1940s gentlemen’s club called the Player’s Club. The property covers about a quarter of an acre.

A California native, Franco has starred in a host of films over the last two decades including “Spider-Man,” “Pineapple Express,” “Spring Breakers” and “The Disaster Artist.” He received an Academy Award nomination for best lead actor for his role in the 2010 survival drama “127 Hours.”

Three years ago, the 41-year-old sold a Silver Lake duplex for $1.35 million, The Times previously reported.

Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Brittany of the Agency held the listing. Marcie Hartley of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.