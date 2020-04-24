Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Kliff Kingsbury’s Arizona home steals the show during the NFL Draft

Kliff Kingsbury
The Arizona home of Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury drew rave reviews at the 2020 NFL Draft.
(Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 24, 2020
12:09 PM
The NFL Draft went virtual Thursday night, and football fans were treated to an intimate look at the in-home war rooms of their teams’ coaches and general managers.

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid kept things casual, while Cowboys owner Jerry Jones drew comparisons to a supervillain when he reportedly tuned in from his $250-million yacht. A bizarre scene unfolded in the home of Titans Coach Mike Vrabel, as the third-year man made calls sandwiched between his mullet-donning son and his friend dressed as Frozone from “The Incredibles.”

Much of the conversation, however, developed around the swanky Arizona home of Cardinals head Coach Kliff Kingsbury. The team’s official Twitter account sent out the flex, posting a photo of the 40-year-old posted with a pair of monitors in his modern living room with the caption “War Room 2.0”.

Kinsgbury dropped $4.45 million on the mansion last year — a few months after joining the Cardinals on a four-year deal, the Arizona Republic reported.

Spanning over an acre in Paradise Valley, the 7,000-square-foot home sits about 20 miles east of the team’s stadium in Glendale, Ariz. It boasts four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 7,000 square feet, as well as an entertainer’s backyard complete with a swimming pool, pool house and fire pit surrounded by patches of turf.

Star athletes, fans and analysts all had something to say.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
