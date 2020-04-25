Home of the Week: In Santa Monica, a new take on an old classic

Completed this year, this newly built home in the coveted North of Montana enclave in Santa Monica epitomizes the new school of luxury development cropping up in the Westside neighborhood.

Set along a tree-lined street, the East Coast-inspired traditional home has a timeless appeal with its crisp white siding, black trim and a covered front porch. The Cape Cod feel continues beyond the front door, where formal living spaces are awash in delicate wainscoting and molding.

The details

Location: 330 21st Place, Santa Monica, 90402

Advertisement

Asking price: $8.899 million

Year built: 2020

Living area: 7,913 square feet, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms

Lot size: 9,042 square feet

Advertisement

Features: Hardwood floors; wainscoting and molding; custom built-ins; contemporary fire features; family room with wet bar; center-island kitchen; covered patio; swimming pool

About the area: In the 90402 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $4.416 million, a 48.6% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Gary Gold, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 741-0505, and Stacy White, Compass, (310) 998-7206

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.