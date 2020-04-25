Hot Property: Lakers star Anthony Davis hangs $8-million price tag on SoCal home

Start the rumor mill.

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent later this year, has put his home in the North Ranch area of Westlake Village up for sale for $7.995 million.

The contemporary Mediterranean mansion sits behind gates with a guesthouse and a $1-million infinity-edge swimming pool complete with dual waterslides, a baja deck and a spa. But perhaps even more impressive: an attached basketball gymnasium featuring its own viewing box.

Custom-built in 1996 and later expanded, the roughly 16,000-square-foot house features a two-story entry with a curved staircase, a wood-paneled office and a movie theater. The kitchen is equipped with two islands. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms including a multi-room master suite.

The 2.33-acre property has panoramic views encompassing the surrounding mountains and golf course. A five-car garage, motor court and an extensive solar-power system complete the site.

Davis, 27, was acquired by the Lakers from the New Orleans Pelicans last year in a multiplayer deal that included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart. A seven-time all-star and three-time all-NBA first-team selection, he was averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 55 games for L.A. before the NBA went on hiatus in March because of concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Jordan Cohen of RE/Max One holds the listing.

All work, some play

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have cooked up a deal in West Hollywood, buying a newly built home in the area for $5.1 million.

The couple, who reside in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, intend to use the wood-paneled contemporary as a live-work space.

The two-story house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and more than 3,400 square feet of open-concept living space. A high-end kitchen outfitted with a 20-foot-long island opens to the living room. Pocketing doors open to a patio with a lap swimming pool and spa.

Legend, 41, has won 11 Grammy Awards, including two awards for best R&B album, for “Wake Up!” and “Get Lifted.” He won an Academy Award for the song “Glory” for the 2014 film “Selma.”

Teigen, 34, is a television personality, model and author. She appears on the new court show “Chrissy’s Court,” on the short-form video platform Quibi.

Benyamin Illulian of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Looking for bank

Home sales are down in Southern California, but that’s not stopping Jules Haimovitz from aiming for eight figures. The media mogul, who has served as president of MGM Networks and Viacom Entertainment, is asking $21.32 million for his hillside mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area.

The property spans more than an acre in Mulholland Estates, a posh guard-gated community that counts filmmaker Tyler Perry, singer Robbie Williams and actor Charlie Sheen among its former residents.

Mediterranean in style, the three-story home boasts seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in more than 16,000 square feet. In addition to traditional living spaces such as a formal entry and chef’s kitchen, there’s a library, a gym, a movie theater, a game room and a wine cellar. An oversized garage can accommodate 10 vehicles.

The property makes the most of the scenic setting, with decks on the top level that enjoy sweeping city views.

Walls of glass connect the living spaces to the backyard, where a patio and lawn descend to an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa. Outdoor dining areas dot the space, which caps off with a tennis court at the edge of the property.

Fredrik Eklund and Andreas Elsenhans of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

Navigating in familiar waters

The quest continues in Westlake Village for Kevin Sorbo, the actor famous for his starring role in the 1990s series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.” The actor has been trying to sell his Mediterranean villa there since 2014 and has listed it for sale once more at $3.95 million.

Accessed by a tree-lined driveway, the gated estate offers a world of its own across 1.5 acres. Fruit trees and lush landscaping fill out the scenic grounds, which hold a 7,500-square-foot home, a detached pool house with a gym and an entertainer’s backyard with a swimming pool, spa and putting green.

Past a pink stucco exterior, the elegant interiors keep things interesting with bright splashes of color. Turquoise wainscoting lines the living room, while the formal dining room is wrapped in shades of crimson and gold. Blue carpet colors the billiards room, and the guest bedrooms boast pink and purple.

The master suite — one of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms — enjoys mountain views through a wall of windows.

The views continue outside, where a trellis-topped lounge at the edge of the property holds a stone fireplace and dining area. Rose bushes, palm trees and a vegetable garden complete the verdant scene.

Sigi Ulbrich and Pam Moran of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing.

Sorbo, 61, is best known for his roles in “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” and “Andromeda,” both of which ran for more than 100 episodes. More recently, he starred in “The O.C.,” “God’s Not Dead” and “Let There Be Light.”

Hulk smashes sale

Bodybuilder-actor Lou Ferrigno and his wife, Carla, have sold their longtime home in Santa Monica for $3.25 million.

Tucked behind a white picket fence, the two-story house features lath and plaster walls, oak wood floors and picture windows that bring garden views inside. Some 3,400 square feet of living space has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a vaulted-ceiling living room and a dining room. A breakfast nook sits off the updated kitchen.

The house, built in 1926, sits on about one-fifth of an acre in Gillette’s Regent Square area with gardens, lawn and fruit trees. A detached studio/garage sits in the backyard.

Simon Salloom of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Dev Tailor of Westside Estate Agency represented the buyer.

Ferrigno, 68, was a two-time Mr. Universe before landing the title role on the CBS series “The Incredible Hulk.”

As an actor, his credits also include the show “The King of Queens” and the 2009 film “I Love You, Man.” He was selected by President Trump two years ago to be a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.