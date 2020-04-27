Cher’s former West Hollywood condo aims for $6.495 million

The Sierra Towers highrise in West Hollywood has a long history when it comes to celebrities, but this particular condo may take the cake. Once home to movie mogul David Geffen, actor Vincent Gallo and pop star Cher, the residence is on the market for $6.495 million.

That’s $1.245 million more than Cher sold it for back in 2013, The Times previously reported. During her stay, the famed singer-actress decked out the home in a Balinese style that remains to this day.

Perched on the 26th and 27th floors, the unit is the only one in Sierra Towers to span two stories. In 2,300 square feet, it holds two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a handful of eye-catching living spaces.

Custom wood accents, mirrored columns and pocketing walls of glass fill out the open floor plan, which holds a stylish living room, dining area and center-island kitchen. A balcony lines the space, taking in sweeping city and ocean views.

A spiral staircase leads upstairs, where the spacious master suite combines an ornate bedroom, spa bathroom, lounge and balcony.

Nicknamed the “Goddess of Pop,” Cher gained popularity in the folk rock duo Sonny & Cher with the hit song “I Got You Babe” in the 1960s. The 73-year old has sold more than 100 million records over the course of her decades-spanning career, and her accolades include a Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and three Golden Globes.

Cher used a trust to purchase the residence from Gallo in 2006 for $3 million. Geffen sold the unit in the late 1980s, records show.

Other celebrities to call Sierra Towers home include actress Lily Collins, former NBA star David Lee, singer-actress Diahann Carroll and “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec.

David Parnes and James Harris of the Agency hold the listing.