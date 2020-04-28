Bolting San Diego: Philip Rivers lists Santaluz estate for $4.2 million

Longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who joined the Indianapolis Colts this offseason as a free agent, has put his home in San Diego’s gated Santaluz community on the market for $4.199 million.
The Spanish-style residence, built in 2005 and recently updated, sits behind a gated entrance on an acre overlooking the greens and fairways of the Santaluz Club golf course.
Flush in stone and hardwood, the single-story house features arched doorways, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. Rich wood paneling fills the office, which opens to the backyard. In the chef’s kitchen, two islands are paired with a breakfast nook with built-in seating.
An expansive master suite has a separate sitting room, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in more than 6,800 square feet of living space.
Sets of French doors open onto a covered patio with a suspended swing and pool table. The grounds contain a saltwater swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, a fireplace and a putting green. Planter boxes, lawn and a playhouse fill out the yard.
Rivers used a trust to purchase the property in 2009 for $3.299 million, records show.
The 38-year-old quarterback was a model of consistency during his 16 years with the Chargers, making 235 consecutive starts (including 11 playoff games). An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, he holds franchise records for more than 30 categories, including passing yards and touchdowns.
He signed a one-year, $25-million contract with the Colts in March.
Shaun Worthen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.