Hot Property

Bolting San Diego: Philip Rivers lists Santaluz estate for $4.2 million

Philip Rivers’ San Diego home
Philip Rivers’ San Diego home sits behind a gated entrance on an acre overlooking the greens and fairways of the Santaluz Club golf course.
(Bowman Media Group)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
April 28, 2020
3:25 PM
Longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who joined the Indianapolis Colts this offseason as a free agent, has put his home in San Diego’s gated Santaluz community on the market for $4.199 million.

The Spanish-style residence, built in 2005 and recently updated, sits behind a gated entrance on an acre overlooking the greens and fairways of the Santaluz Club golf course.

Flush in stone and hardwood, the single-story house features arched doorways, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. Rich wood paneling fills the office, which opens to the backyard. In the chef’s kitchen, two islands are paired with a breakfast nook with built-in seating.

1/26
The gated entrance.  (Bowman Media Group)
2/26
The driveway.  (Bowman Media Group)
3/26
Beamed ceilings top the living room, which has a fireplace.  (Bowman Media Group)
4/26
The formal dining room.  (Bowman Media Group)
5/26
The office.  (Bowman Media Group)
6/26
Wine storage is built into an alcove.  (Bowman Media Group)
7/26
The wine storage.  (Bowman Media Group)
8/26
The living room.  (Bowman Media Group)
9/26
The living room fireplace.  (Bowman Media Group)
10/26
The kitchen.  (Bowman Media Group)
11/26
The covered patio.  (Bowman Media Group)
12/26
The outdoor kitchen.  (Bowman Media Group)
13/26
The house has putting green.  (Bowman Media Group)
14/26
The saltwater swimming pool and spa.  (Bowman Media Group)
15/26
The lawn and swimming pool.  (Bowman Media Group)
16/26
French doors open to a courtyard.  (Bowman Media Group)
17/26
The master suite.  (Bowman Media Group)
18/26
The sitting room.  (Bowman Media Group)
19/26
The master suite has a sitting room and a fireplace.  (Bowman Media Group)
20/26
There’s also a walk-in closet.  (Bowman Media Group)
21/26
The master bathroom.  (Bowman Media Group)
22/26
The master bath features a sun-lit soaking tub.  (Bowman Media Group)
23/26
Philip Rivers’ San Diego home  (Bowman Media Group)
24/26
The family room/den.  (Bowman Media Group)
25/26
A bathroom.  (Bowman Media Group)
26/26
The nearby golf course.  (Bowman Media Group)

An expansive master suite has a separate sitting room, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in more than 6,800 square feet of living space.

Sets of French doors open onto a covered patio with a suspended swing and pool table. The grounds contain a saltwater swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, a fireplace and a putting green. Planter boxes, lawn and a playhouse fill out the yard.

Rivers used a trust to purchase the property in 2009 for $3.299 million, records show.

The 38-year-old quarterback was a model of consistency during his 16 years with the Chargers, making 235 consecutive starts (including 11 playoff games). An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, he holds franchise records for more than 30 categories, including passing yards and touchdowns.

He signed a one-year, $25-million contract with the Colts in March.

Shaun Worthen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
