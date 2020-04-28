Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Need to escape? These islands cost less than many L.A. homes

_722_image_5008630ab2.jpg-1360-1100 (1).jpg
This 5-acre island off the Nicaragua coast boasts a three-bedroom home and 28-foot observation tower for $475,000.
(Private Islands Online)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
April 28, 2020
2:29 PM
If you’re feeling cooped up during coronavirus restrictions, these private islands around the globe cost about the same, if not less, than a hefty number of Los Angeles homes. Don’t worry, they all come with houses.

NICARAGUA: Dubbed Iguana Island, this 5-acre haven sits about 12 miles off the coast of Bluefields, Nicaragua. Coconut and banana trees surround a three-bedroom home with a wraparound porch, and a boardwalk snakes through the island to a 28-foot observation tower that boasts ocean and rainforest views.

Listed for: $475,000

Features: Turnkey home; separate staff accommodations; tropical fish; backup generator

Adirondack Park Island_1, New York, VLADI PRIVATE ISLANDS.jpg
Tise quarter-acre island in Adirondack Park, N.Y., is anchored by a five-bedroom home of 1,200 square feet.
(Vladi Private Islands)

NEW YORK: Only boats can access this tiny island in the middle of Sixth Lake in Adirondack Park, a 6.1-million-acre forest preserve in northeastern New York. A five-bedroom house of 1,200 square feet anchors the getaway, which also comes with a dock and boathouse.

Listed for: $524,000

Features: Retaining wall; two-story home; tile and hardwood floors; dock slip and parking spot on mainland

_2287_597f8763be5ae.JPG-1360-1100.jpeg
A 2-acre retreat in southern Ontario boasts a main home, guest cabin and bath house with a sauna and hot tub.
(Private Islands Online)

CANADA: Three structures occupy this two-acre island in southern Ontario: a two-bedroom home, a guest cabin and a bath house with a sauna and hot tub overlooking the surrounding lake. Built on bedrock, the main house features a spacious deck and plenty of crawl space for storage.

Listed for: $749,000

Features: A-frame-style home; wood shed; outhouse; two docks

Screen Shot 2020-04-27 at 10.41.04 AM.png
This two-bedroom Connecticut home hovers over the water, but expands to a spacious lawn and wraparound deck.
(Planomatic)

CONNECTICUT: This quarter-acre retreat called Jepson Island boasts a two-bedroom home that hovers just above the water. Living spaces with exposed beams and skylights open outside, where a wraparound deck descends to a spacious lawn and dock.

Listed for: $800,000

Features: Wood-covered living spaces; bedroom with bonus sleeping loft; deck off master bedroom

_2072_5c3f466e2f9c0.JPG-1360-1100 (1).jpeg
A variety of homes and structures occupy this 27-acre resort island in the Amazon rainforest.
(Private Islands Online)

BRAZIL: The largest of the bunch, this resort-style island spans 27 acres on Mamori Lake in the Amazon rainforest. A veranda separates the owner’s retreat from a four-bedroom brick house, and there’s also a two-bedroom wood house, a restaurant-style space and a waterfront area with a swimming pool.

Listed for: $850,000

Features: Expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces; professional kitchen; patio with pool; waterfront deck

_2641_5d2cc7f240daf.jpg-1360-1100 (1).jpg
This two-acre island practically straddles the border between the U.S. and Canada.
(Private Islands Online)

MINNESOTA: Eight structures inhabit this two-acre island on Sandpoint Lake near U.S.-Canada borde. The rustic main cabin and two guest cabins combine to sleep 12, and amenities include a sauna, hot tub and fire pump used to irrigate the space.

Listed for: $640,000

Features: Beamed ceilings; scenic patios; picnic areas; large dock

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
