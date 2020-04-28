Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Remains of Sèbastien Izambard’s Malibu estate that burned listed for $4.5 million

Sébastien Izambard’s Malibu property
The four-plus-acre property near Zuma Beach was the site of a European-inspired farmhouse. The Doug Burdge-designed home was destroyed by the 2018 Woolsey fire.
(Nearmap)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
April 28, 2020
11:37 AM
Share

The site of the one-time home of French singer and composer Sébastien Izambard is for sale in Malibu for $4.5 million.

Gone is the Doug Burdge-designed European farmhouse, which the Il Divo member had shopped in recent years for as much as $15.9 million. The five-bedroom house and its ancillary buildings were lost in the 2018 Woolsey fire that burned nearly 97,000 acres and hundreds of houses and structures.

The four-plus-acre lot is slightly elevated and takes in sweeping ocean and mountain views. A lighted and fenced tennis court and mature trees remain on the site. Stone paths zigzag across the grounds.

Izambard, 47, is best known as one of the members of the Il Divo pop-opera quartet. The classical crossover group has released eight studio albums plus a number of collaborative records.

Advertisement

Two years ago, he released his second solo album, “We Came Here to Love.”

Izambard bought the property in 2012 for $4 million, records show.

Ellen Francisco of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement