Remains of Sèbastien Izambard’s Malibu estate that burned listed for $4.5 million

The site of the one-time home of French singer and composer Sébastien Izambard is for sale in Malibu for $4.5 million.

Gone is the Doug Burdge-designed European farmhouse, which the Il Divo member had shopped in recent years for as much as $15.9 million. The five-bedroom house and its ancillary buildings were lost in the 2018 Woolsey fire that burned nearly 97,000 acres and hundreds of houses and structures.

The four-plus-acre lot is slightly elevated and takes in sweeping ocean and mountain views. A lighted and fenced tennis court and mature trees remain on the site. Stone paths zigzag across the grounds.

Izambard, 47, is best known as one of the members of the Il Divo pop-opera quartet. The classical crossover group has released eight studio albums plus a number of collaborative records.

Two years ago, he released his second solo album, “We Came Here to Love.”

Izambard bought the property in 2012 for $4 million, records show.

Ellen Francisco of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.