Warner Records chief Aaron Bay-Schuck eyes a deal above the Sunset Strip

Warner Records Chief Executive Aaron Bay-Schuck is tuning into the Hollywood Hills housing market, listing his architectural home near Chateau Marmont for $5.9 million, records show.

It’ll be a nice profit for Bay-Schuck if he gets his price; property records reveal he paid $5.15 million for the property four years ago.

Bay-Shuck has kept things the same stylistically during his four-year stay, as the modern home boasts an eye-catching palette of warm woods, concrete floors and glass walls surrounded by lush landscaping. In 2,900 square feet, it holds three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Custom art adorns the walls, and the impressive open floor plan features dramatic wood ceilings over an indoor-outdoor living and dining area. The galley-style kitchen adds splashes of marble.

A floating staircase leads upstairs, where the master suite expands to a wood deck with sweeping city views. Outdoor spaces such as a pool, spa, rooftop terrace and meditation gardens complete the property.

Timothy Enright of Enright Co. holds the listing.

Bay-Schuck had roles at Atlantic Records and Interscope Geffen A&M before being named Warner Records CEO in 2017. The L.A.-based record label’s current artists include Cher, Ed Sheeran, Earl Sweatshirt and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Bay-Schuck’s co-chairman at Warner, Tom Corson has also been active on the real estate scene of late, acquiring properties. In the last year, Corson bought Jessica Alba’s Spanish-style retreat in Beverly Hills for $6.195 million and then snagged a golf course showplace in Rancho Mirage for $2.9 million.