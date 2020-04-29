‘Game of Thrones’ co-creator D.B. Weiss sells Beverly Grove home

“Game of Thrones” co-creator and showrunner D.B. Weiss has moved on from his realm in Beverly Grove, selling his longtime home in the neighborhood for $1.91 million, records show.

The Spanish-style house, built in 1928, sits on a tree-lined street. The fenced and gated home opens to a central courtyard with lush landscaping and a fountain. Beyond the entry, some 1,800 square feet of space contain a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The single-story house sits behind fences and gates on a tree-lined street. (Realtor.com)

The house is on a roughly 6,550-square-foot lot with patios, lawn and a detached garage. The property has room for a pool, according to the listing.

Weiss, 49, co-created “Game of Thrones,” the HBO series based on the book series by George R.R. Martin, with screenwriter-producer David Benioff. The show, which concluded last year, won scores of awards including 59 Emmys.

Weiss bought the property more than a decade ago from actress Helena Apothaker for $1.25 million, records show.

Rick Llanos of Coldwell Banker Realty was the listing agent. Laura Moreno of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.