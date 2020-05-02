Home of the Week: Bird Streets aerie offers a showcase of design

Built for interior designer Ron Collier, this modern perch in the Hollywood Hills’ Bird Streets was later owned by celebrated art patron Merry Norris, who commissioned Barbara Berry to style the interior during her ownership.

Among Berry’s first design projects in Los Angeles, the residence is museum-like with its gallery walls, high ceilings and sun-drenched rooms. Pocketing doors in the living and dining rooms open directly to a pool deck. Westward views extending as far as the ocean can be observed from the second story, particularly in the master suite and its sitting room.

The details

Location: 1473 Oriole Drive, Los Angeles, 90069

Advertisement

Asking price: $5.995 million

Year built: 1982

Architect: Gus Duffy

Living area: 4,501 square feet, three bedrooms, four bathrooms

Advertisement

Lot size: 7,449 square feet

Features: Gallery walls; high ceilings; skylights; hardwood floors; pocketing doors; formal living and dining rooms; office; master suite with sitting room; office/artist’s studio; swimming pool

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $3.05 million, a 21.5% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Bret Parsons, Compass, (310) 497-5832

Advertisement

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.