Home of the Week: Bird Streets aerie offers a showcase of design

The modern residence sits behind hedges in the Birds Streets neighborhood, a coveted area known for its bird-named streets.  (Marco Franchina)
The residence is museum-like with its gallery walls, high ceilings and sun-drenched rooms.
  (Marco Franchina)
The residence is museum-like with its gallery walls, high ceilings and sun-drenched rooms.  (Marco Franchina)
Pocketing doors in the living and dining rooms open to a pool deck.
Pocketing doors in the living and dining rooms open directly to a pool deck.  (Marco Franchina)
The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.  (Marco Franchina)
The asking price is $5.995 million.  (Marco Franchina)
Westward views extending as far as the ocean can be observed from the second story, particularly in the master suite and its sitting room.  (Marco Franchina)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
May 2, 2020
5:30 AM
Built for interior designer Ron Collier, this modern perch in the Hollywood Hills’ Bird Streets was later owned by celebrated art patron Merry Norris, who commissioned Barbara Berry to style the interior during her ownership.

Among Berry’s first design projects in Los Angeles, the residence is museum-like with its gallery walls, high ceilings and sun-drenched rooms. Pocketing doors in the living and dining rooms open directly to a pool deck. Westward views extending as far as the ocean can be observed from the second story, particularly in the master suite and its sitting room.

The details

Location: 1473 Oriole Drive, Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $5.995 million

Year built: 1982

Architect: Gus Duffy

Living area: 4,501 square feet, three bedrooms, four bathrooms

Lot size: 7,449 square feet

Features: Gallery walls; high ceilings; skylights; hardwood floors; pocketing doors; formal living and dining rooms; office; master suite with sitting room; office/artist’s studio; swimming pool

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $3.05 million, a 21.5% increase year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Bret Parsons, Compass, (310) 497-5832

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
