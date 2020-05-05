Ed McMahon’s former Beverly Hills haunt aims for $6.795 million

This stylish home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area was much more famous in the late 2000s, when comedian Ed McMahon lived there and was fighting to keep the house.

At the time, Donald Trump publicly vowed to save the home from foreclosure. But another investor beat him to the punch, buying the property and renting it to Johnny Carson’s late-night sidekick until his death in 2009 before selling it a year later for $4.951 million.

Now, the traditional-style spot is aiming for a much bigger sum: $6.795 million.

The property spans a third of an acre on a flat corner lot in the Summit enclave, a gated community where pop star Britney Spears and actress Melody Thomas Scott have also owned homes.

This one fits six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms into just over 7,000 square feet. That’s a bit smaller than McMahon’s other former home, a three-story Tudor in Bel-Air that covers about 7,600 square feet. That one hit the market for $12.5 million in 2018, The Times previously reported.

Floors of tile and hardwood line the living spaces, which include a sky-lit foyer, step-down living room, center-island chef’s kitchen, office, gym and family room with a wet bar. Upstairs, a balcony off the master suite overlooks a grassy backyard with a patio, pool, spa and fire pit. Canyon views are seen in the distance.

Stephen Apelian and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.

McMahon, who died in 2009 at 86, was a celebrated comedian, actor, game show host and talk show sidekick during his time in the entertainment industry. He appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” for 30 years, where he coined the now-famous phrase “Here’s Johnny.”