Hot Property

Tiny homes for $500,000 in three L.A. County communities

917 E. 20th St., Long Beach
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
May 7, 2020
5 AM
Here’s a look at homes under 1,000 square feet that are up for grabs for roughly $500,000 in Long Beach, South L.A. and El Sereno in L.A. County.

LONG BEACH: This charming 1920s home in the Poly High neighborhood comes with a new roof, new redwood fence and remodeled living spaces.

Address: 917 E. 20th St., Long Beach, CA 90806

Listed for: $459,900 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 754 square feet (1,932-square-foot lot)

Features: Arched doorways; picture windows; coved ceilings; fenced patio

About the area: In the 90806 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $583,000, up 18.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4107 Trinity St., Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

SOUTH L.A.: This 118-year-old Craftsman just south of downtown L.A. could use a remodel but sits on a spacious lot with a big backyard.

Address: 4107 Trinity St., Los Angeles, CA 90011

Listed for: $469,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 904 square feet (7,126-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-paneled walls; covered front porch; crown molding; citrus trees

About the area: In the 90011 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $403,000, down 9.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3838 Portola Ave., Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

EL SERENO: On the market for the first time since 1965, this 1918 fixer-upper fits four bedrooms into a single story.

Address: 3838 Portola Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90032

Listed for: $525,000 for four bedrooms, one bathroom in 974 square feet (6,565-square-foot lot)

Features: Stone accents; front and back yards; gated driveway; galley-style kitchen

About the area: In the 90032 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $665,000, up 14.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6476 California Ave., Long Beach
(Realtor.com)

LONG BEACH: This crisp black-and-white home with curb appeal includes a detached garage and storage shed out back.

Address: 6476 California Ave., Long Beach, CA 90805

Listed for: $499,800 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 731 square feet (4,793-square-foot lot)

Features: Carport; covered front porch; tile and hardwood floors; spacious kitchen

About the area: In the 90805 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $510,000, up 2.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3811 Paloma St., Los Angeles
(Realtor.com)

SOUTH L.A.: Newly remodeled, this turnkey home can be set up as a duplex and boasts a spacious bonus room and covered front porch with arched openings.

Address: 3811 Paloma St., Los Angeles, CA 90011

Listed for: $499,999 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 910 square feet (4,464-square-foot lot)

Features: Recessed lighting; custom tile fireplace; subway tile kitchen; marble bathroom

About the area: In the 90011 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $403,000, down 9.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2846 Chadwick Circle, El Sereno
(Realtor.com)

EL SERENO: This hillside home expands to a front-facing deck that takes in sweeping city and canyon views.

Address: 2846 Chadwick Circle, El Sereno, CA 90032

Listed for: $490,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 803 square feet (5,167-square-foot lot)

Features: Elevated lot; covered deck; development opportunity

About the area: In the 90032 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $665,000, up 14.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
