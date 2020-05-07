Tiny homes for $500,000 in three L.A. County communities

Here’s a look at homes under 1,000 square feet that are up for grabs for roughly $500,000 in Long Beach, South L.A. and El Sereno in L.A. County.

LONG BEACH: This charming 1920s home in the Poly High neighborhood comes with a new roof, new redwood fence and remodeled living spaces.

Address: 917 E. 20th St., Long Beach, CA 90806

Listed for: $459,900 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 754 square feet (1,932-square-foot lot)

Features: Arched doorways; picture windows; coved ceilings; fenced patio

About the area: In the 90806 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $583,000, up 18.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

4107 Trinity St., Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

SOUTH L.A.: This 118-year-old Craftsman just south of downtown L.A. could use a remodel but sits on a spacious lot with a big backyard.

Address: 4107 Trinity St., Los Angeles, CA 90011

Listed for: $469,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 904 square feet (7,126-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-paneled walls; covered front porch; crown molding; citrus trees

About the area: In the 90011 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $403,000, down 9.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3838 Portola Ave., Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

EL SERENO: On the market for the first time since 1965, this 1918 fixer-upper fits four bedrooms into a single story.

Address: 3838 Portola Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90032

Listed for: $525,000 for four bedrooms, one bathroom in 974 square feet (6,565-square-foot lot)

Features: Stone accents; front and back yards; gated driveway; galley-style kitchen

About the area: In the 90032 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $665,000, up 14.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6476 California Ave., Long Beach (Realtor.com)

LONG BEACH: This crisp black-and-white home with curb appeal includes a detached garage and storage shed out back.

Address: 6476 California Ave., Long Beach, CA 90805

Listed for: $499,800 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 731 square feet (4,793-square-foot lot)

Features: Carport; covered front porch; tile and hardwood floors; spacious kitchen

About the area: In the 90805 ZIP Code, based on 33 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $510,000, up 2.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3811 Paloma St., Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

SOUTH L.A.: Newly remodeled, this turnkey home can be set up as a duplex and boasts a spacious bonus room and covered front porch with arched openings.

Address: 3811 Paloma St., Los Angeles, CA 90011

Listed for: $499,999 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 910 square feet (4,464-square-foot lot)

Features: Recessed lighting; custom tile fireplace; subway tile kitchen; marble bathroom

About the area: In the 90011 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $403,000, down 9.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2846 Chadwick Circle, El Sereno (Realtor.com)

EL SERENO: This hillside home expands to a front-facing deck that takes in sweeping city and canyon views.

Address: 2846 Chadwick Circle, El Sereno, CA 90032

Listed for: $490,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 803 square feet (5,167-square-foot lot)

Features: Elevated lot; covered deck; development opportunity

About the area: In the 90032 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $665,000, up 14.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.