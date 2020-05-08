Chef Zach Pollack puts Silver Lake home on the menu

Zach Pollack, chef and owner of the Los Angeles eateries Alimento and Cosa Buona, has put his Silver Lake home on the market for $1.455 million. And it appears he’s already gotten at least one bite; the updated two-story is currently listed as “accepting backup offers,” according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining, the charcoal-colored house features nine-foot pocketing doors that open the living room to a front terrace. A motorized awning covers the space with the push of a button.

1 / 11 The front. (Cameron Carothers) 2 / 11 The front terrace. (Cameron Carothers) 3 / 11 The dining room. (Cameron Carothers) 4 / 11 The kitchen has been updated. (Cameron Carothers) 5 / 11 The breakfast area. (Cameron Carothers) 6 / 11 The family room/den. (Cameron Carothers) 7 / 11 The master bedroom. (Cameron Carothers) 8 / 11 The master bathroom. (Cameron Carothers) 9 / 11 The backyard features a fireplace and a Tuscan grill. (Cameron Carothers) 10 / 11 There’s also a trellis-topped dining patio. (Cameron Carothers) 11 / 11 The backyard. (Cameron Carothers)

Inside, the 1,740-square-foot floor plan has a dining room, a family room/den, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances.

Advertisement

Outside, blooming bougainvillea cover a trellis-topped dining patio. A hillside garden, an outdoor fireplace with a Tuscan grill, decking and landscaping fill out the grounds.

Barry Gray of Deasy Penner Podley holds the listing.

A native Angeleno, Pollack honed his craft in Italy before returning to the U.S. to work with Michelin-starred chef David Myers. He opened Alimento in 2014 and was nominated for the James Beard Foundation’s rising star chef of the year award the following year. In 2017, he opened the neighborhood pizzeria Cosa Buona.