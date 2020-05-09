Home of the Week: Spanish Colonial gem remains stellar in Pasadena

The late real estate maverick Boyd Smith once said this Pasadena residence was the finest example of the Spanish Colonial Revival style in the architecturally robust city. Designed and built in 1928 by architect Harold J. Bissner, the renovated and restored two-story retains such period details as colorful tile risers, beamed ceilings and terra cotta floors in the entry. Antique fixtures and updated hardware are in keeping with the period.

The details

Location: 1981 San Pasqual St., Pasadena, 91107

Asking price: $4.25 million

Year built: 1928

Living area: 4,362 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 10,677 square feet

Features: New interior doors and windows; restored walls and ceilings; new plumbing and electrical systems; mudroom; formal living room with fireplace; updated kitchen; office/den; dining patio; loggia

About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $914,000, a 13.1% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agent: Tim Durkovic, Douglas Elliman, (310) 738-8098

