Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Spanish Colonial gem remains stellar in Pasadena

1/9
A stellar example of the Spanish Colonial Revival style, the graceful residence was originally designed by Harold J. Bissner and recently renovated by Kevin A. Clarke.  (Mark Liddell)
2/9
Moorish accents, Juliet balconies and a classic clay-tile roof are among features of the home.  (Mark Liddell)
3/9
The renovated and restored two-story retains such period details as colorful tile risers, beamed ceilings and terra cotta floors in the entry.  (Mark Liddell)
4/9
The home has new interior doors and windows and restored walls and ceilings.  (Mark Liddell)
5/9
The asking price is $4.25 million.  (Mark Liddell)
6/9
There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 4,362 square feet.  (Mark Liddell)
7/9
There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 4,362 square feet.  (Mark Liddell)
8/9
There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 4,362 square feet.  (Mark Liddell)
9/9
Outdoor features include a dining patio and loggia.   (Mark Liddell)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
May 9, 2020
5 AM
Share

The late real estate maverick Boyd Smith once said this Pasadena residence was the finest example of the Spanish Colonial Revival style in the architecturally robust city. Designed and built in 1928 by architect Harold J. Bissner, the renovated and restored two-story retains such period details as colorful tile risers, beamed ceilings and terra cotta floors in the entry. Antique fixtures and updated hardware are in keeping with the period.

The details

Location: 1981 San Pasqual St., Pasadena, 91107

Asking price: $4.25 million

Advertisement

Year built: 1928

Living area: 4,362 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 10,677 square feet

Features: New interior doors and windows; restored walls and ceilings; new plumbing and electrical systems; mudroom; formal living room with fireplace; updated kitchen; office/den; dining patio; loggia

Advertisement

About the area: In the 91107 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $914,000, a 13.1% decrease year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Agent: Tim Durkovic, Douglas Elliman, (310) 738-8098

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement