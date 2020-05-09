Hot Property: Philip Rivers looks to hand one off in San Diego

Longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who joined the Indianapolis Colts this offseason as a free agent, has put his home in San Diego’s gated Santaluz community on the market for $4.199 million.

The Spanish-style residence, built in 2005 and recently updated, sits behind a gated entrance on an acre overlooking the greens and fairways of the Santaluz Club golf course.

Flush in stone and hardwood, the single-story house features arched doorways, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. Rich wood paneling fills the office, which opens to the backyard. In the chef’s kitchen, two islands are paired with a breakfast nook with built-in seating.

An expansive master suite has a separate sitting room, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in more than 6,800 square feet of living space.

Sets of French doors open onto a covered patio with a suspended swing and pool table. The grounds contain a saltwater swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen, a fireplace and a putting green. Planter boxes, lawn and a playhouse fill out the yard.

Rivers bought the home in 2009 for $3.299 million.

The 38-year-old quarterback was a model of consistency during his 16 years with the Chargers, making 235 consecutive starts (including 11 playoff games). An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, he holds franchise records in more than 30 categories, including passing yards and touchdowns.

He signed a one-year, $25-million contract with the Colts in March.

Shaun Worthen of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

More glam for young mogul

Another year, another home for Kylie Jenner. The reality television star has bought a modern compound in Bel-Air for $36.5 million.

It’s an impressive pickup for the budding cosmetics mogul, who bought some land in La Quinta last year and a contemporary mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area with Travis Scott the year before that.

At $36.5 million, this is L.A. County’s second-highest sale in April, behind only the famed estate of former L.A. Rams owner Georgia Frontiere — which traded hands for a whopping $43.3 million this month.

Jenner’s new 15,000-square-foot home first surfaced for sale last summer at $55 million. Spanning nearly an acre, the property boasts a single-story home built last year, a guesthouse, a basketball court and a chic outdoor space with a pool, fire pit and projection screen.

Clad in concrete, the fortress-like façade gives way to designer interiors. Lounges, bars and game rooms fill out the living spaces, which open through walls of glass to roughly 5,000 square feet of covered patio space.

Seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, two guest apartments, a kitchen with a marble island and a dining room with paneled walls also lie within.

Jenner, 22, is largely known for her family’s reality series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which follows the lives of her siblings, in-laws and parents. Last year, she sold the controlling stake in her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, for $600 million. Forbes lists her net worth at $1 billion.

Ginger Glass of Compass held the listing.

On to a new beat

Brent Kutzle is keeping things moving in Topanga. About a year after buying a four-acre mountain retreat in the scenic community, the OneRepublic bassist and cellist has put the property up for sale at $2.195 million.

That’s $95,000 more than he paid for it last May, real estate records show.

Privacy is the story here, as the modern farmhouse enjoys 360-degree views from the end of a private road tucked among the mountains. “Four acres feel like hundreds with the surrounding parks and the privacy they provide,” Kutzle said.

The crisp white exterior gives way to more of the same inside, as wood accents and heated concrete floors break up the whitewashed common spaces. On the main level, there’s a living room, dining area and center-island kitchen, all lined with sliding glass doors.

The second story boasts a bonus room, office, a loft accessed by a spiral staircase and the master suite. One of three bedrooms, it opens to a spacious terrace with sweeping views. A grassy lawn completes the property down below.

Tony Mark and Russell Grether of Compass hold the listing.

A native of Fountain Valley, Kutzle has recorded four albums with the pop-rock band, including 2016’s “Oh My My.” Their latest effort, “Human,” is set to release this year.

Another base for super-agent

Sports super-agent Scott Boras, who represents some of the biggest stars in baseball, has closed a big deal of his own, paying $3.925 million for a home in Newport Beach.

Newport Beach is a popular spot for Boras. He runs his sports agency out of the coastal city, and he sold a Mediterranean-style home there last year for $2.9 million.

At 4,700 square feet, this house is a bit bigger than his last, featuring four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in a two-story floor plan. A few blocks from the water in the popular Cliffhaven neighborhood, the home features a crisp white exterior with black plantation shutters.

Inside, a circular skylight brightens a foyer with paneled walls and a staircase. Other living spaces include a billiard room, an office, a two-island kitchen and an indoor-outdoor lounge.

Pocketing doors open outside, where a flagstone patio includes a grill and fireplace. A swimming pool, fountain and herb garden with planter beds complete the scene.

Boras has negotiated more than $2.3 billion in current baseball contracts, according to Forbes. Over the years, he’s represented such all-stars as Alex Rodriguez, Bryce Harper, Prince Fielder, Matt Holliday, Kris Bryant and three-time Cy Young Award-winner Max Scherzer.

Timothy Tamura and Jason Foreman of Valia Properties held the listing. Michelle Linovitz of Villa Real Estate represented Boras.

Letting go of a familiar route

Just as Jason Witten’s historic run with the Dallas Cowboys has come to an end, so has his time living in Texas. The star tight end, who signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, has put his impressive estate in Westlake, an affluent suburb of Fort Worth, on the market for $4.685 million.

The Mediterranean mansion is found in Vaquero, a guard-gated community about half an hour north of the Cowboys’ stadium. Fittingly, the property spans about 1.2 acres — or roughly the size of a football field.

Dense landscaping approaches the stone-clad home, which has an 8,000-square-foot floor plan with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and expansive living spaces. Hardwood floors provide contrast in the whitewashed kitchen; other highlights include a wine cellar, movie theater, wet bar and game room full of memorabilia.

Columns line the covered patios out back, complete with separate dining areas under hanging lights. The spaces descend to a massive resort-style pool with a spa, slide and waterfall. Elsewhere is an 828-square-foot guesthouse.

Witten, 37, spent 15 seasons with the Cowboys and retired to become an analyst with ESPN’s Monday Night Football before returning to the team for one more season in 2019. He racked up 1,215 receptions over the course of his career in Dallas, good for the most in team history and the fourth-most of all time.

In March, he inked a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Roxann Taylor and Dan Nicoloff of Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake hold the listing.