Baseball’s Logan Morrison sheds his waterfront home in Florida

Logan Morrison, the MLB first baseman who’s spent plenty of time in Florida between stints with the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays, recently sold his home in the Sunshine State for $745,000.

That’s about $120,000 more than he paid for the property in 2014, records show.

The waterfront home sits on a cul-de-sac in Jupiter, where multiple MLB teams including the Marlins and Cardinals hold their spring training. Slugger Matt Holliday sold his impressive mansion there earlier this year for $8.5 million, and golfers Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson have also owned homes in the coastal town.

1 / 12 The front. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The dining area. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The family room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The backyard. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The patio. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The pool. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The single-story home. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The waterfront home. (Realtor.com)

Stacked-stone columns frame the entry before the single-story floor plan opens to 2,854 square feet of interiors with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, neutral tones and floors of tile and hardwood. Chandeliers hang over the living and dining areas, and the open-concept kitchen adds granite counter tops.

Sliding glass doors access a covered patio out back, which has hookups for three TVs and an anti-mosquito system. A resort-style saltwater pool with a sun shelf and spa completes the backyard, which overlooks a canal that runs through the gated community.

Morrison, 32, has played with the Marlins, Mariners, Rays, Twins and Phillies over the course of his career, hitting 139 home runs and 424 RBIs. Earlier this year, he signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers.