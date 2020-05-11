Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt buys Eva Longoria’s Hollywood Hills villa

A big-time buyer has emerged in the sale of Eva Longoria’s Hollywood Hills compound: St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt. A limited liability company tied to the businessman bought the romantic hilltop villa for $8.25 million — which wasn’t even in the same ballpark as the actress’ original price tag of $14 million.

DeWitt becomes the latest in a string of high-profile owners of the French-influenced estate. In 2011, Longoria bought the compound for $11.4 million from Tom Cruise, The Times previously reported.

Spanning 2.75 acres, the property includes a three-bedroom villa, four-bedroom guesthouse, two studios and a stone cottage. Outside, a whimsical bridge tops a resort-style pool lined with boulders.

Hardwood floors sit under whitewashed beams in the living spaces, which include a formal dining room and kitchen with a farmhouse sink. French doors line the living room, opening to a flagstone terrace overlooking L.A.

The master suite opens to a terrace of its own, one of many that fill out the back of the property. Meandering stone pathways navigate the landscaped grounds filled with patios, fountains and lookouts outside.

DeWitt, 78, bought the Cardinals for $150 million in 1995 and has seen the team’s value soar in the decades since, with Forbes currently estimating the club’s worth at $2.2 billion. During his tenure, the team has won two World Series titles in 2006 and 2011.

Around the time of the sale, he quietly sold his place in Studio City in an off-market deal for $3.4 million, records show.

As an actress, Longoria starred in “The Young and the Restless” before an eight-season run on the comedy-drama series “Desperate Housewives,” which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. The 45-year-old has also been directing lately with credits on “The Mick” and “Grand Hotel.”

Joshua and Matthew Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman, and Eddie Fallah of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents. Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates represented DeWitt.