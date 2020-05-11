Chris Meloni lists old ‘Ozzie and Harriet’ home in the Hollywood Hills

Actor Chris Meloni, who will soon be back on the case in an upcoming “Law & Order” spinoff, has put his home in the Hollywood Hills on the market for $6.495 million.

Television viewers may be familiar with the East Coast-inspired home, which doubled as a set for “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” in the 1950s and ‘60s.

Meloni bought the place six years ago and has updated the interiors while retaining a wealth of character details. Delicate wainscoting, textured wall coverings, French doors and three fireplaces are among features of note. A classic center hall sits beyond the red-hued front door.

1 / 13 The front. (Hilton & Hyland) 2 / 13 The entry. (Hilton & Hyland) 3 / 13 The formal dining room. (Hilton & Hyland) 4 / 13 The kitchen. (Hilton & Hyland) 5 / 13 The living room. (Hilton & Hyland) 6 / 13 The breakfast room. (Hilton & Hyland) 7 / 13 The media room/den. (Hilton & Hyland) 8 / 13 The master bedroom. (Hilton & Hyland) 9 / 13 The master bedroom has a fireplace. (Hilton & Hyland) 10 / 13 The master bath. (Hilton & Hyland) 11 / 13 The rear of the house. (Hilton & Hyland) 12 / 13 The swimming pool. (Hilton & Hyland) 13 / 13 The guesthouse. (Hilton & Hyland)

A wide island/bar anchors the chef’s kitchen, which opens to a breakfast room. A formal living room, a media room, a dining room, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms are within nearly 5,300 square feet of space.

The house, built in 1916, sits on just shy of half an acre with brick patios, lawn and a kidney-shaped swimming pool. A charming guest house, designed to evoke the main residence, sits next to the pool area.

Jeff Hyland and Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.

Meloni, 59, previously appeared as Elliott Stabler on the long-running show “Law & Order:” Special Victims Unit” before leaving at the end of its 12th season. Since then, the actor has appeared on “True Blood” and “Veep” as well as in the films “42” and “Man of Steel.”