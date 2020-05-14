What $250,000 buys in the San Bernardino County mountains

Need a quarantine retreat? Here’s a look at what roughly $250,000 buys in Sugarloaf, Running Springs and Lake Arrowhead in the mountains of San Bernardino County.

SUGARLOAF: This two-story cabin with balconies on both sides sits a vacant parcel away from the San Bernardino National Forest.

Address: 887 San Bernardino Ave., Sugarloaf, 92386.

Listed for: $235,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,216 square feet (5,000-square-foot lot).

Advertisement

Features: Front deck; wood and stone accents; kitchen with mobile island; two-room storage shed.

About the area: In the 92386 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $173,000, down 9.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

An A-frame getaway nestled in the trees at 31676 Christmas Tree Lane in Running Springs. (Realtor.com)

RUNNING SPRINGS: Towering trees surround this A-frame getaway with a spiral staircase and sleeping loft inside.

Advertisement

Address: 31676 Christmas Tree Lane, Running Springs, 92382.

Listed for: $254,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,120 square feet (3,600-square-foot lot).

Features: Whitewashed brick fireplace; beamed ceilings; tile kitchen; decks on both levels.

About the area: In the 92382 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $215,000, down 12.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

A three-story mountain home perched on a hill at 27071 Overlook Lane in Lake Arrowhead. (Realtor.com)

LAKE ARROWHEAD: Perched on a hill in Deer Lodge Park, this scenic three-story home has three bedrooms and updated living spaces.

Address: 27071 Overlook Lane, Lake Arrowhead, 92352.

Listed for: $225,000 for three bedrooms, 1¾ bathrooms in 1,576 square feet (2,208-square-foot lot).

Advertisement

Features: Family room with wood-burning stove; kitchen with breakfast bar; three decks.

About the area: In the 92352 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $455,000, up 6.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A wood-shingled home at 601 Moreno Lane in Sugarloaf. (Realtor.com)

SUGARLOAF: There’s a living room with a skylight and a wood-burning stove in this mid-2000s home clad in wood shingles.

Advertisement

Address: 601 Moreno Lane, Sugarloaf, 92386.

Listed for: $268,900 for three bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms in 1,508 square feet (2,500-square-foot lot).

Features: Garage; slate tile accents; kitchen with hickory cabinetry; master suite with balcony.

About the area: In the 92386 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $173,000, down 9.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

Double decks take in views from this home at 30806 All View Drive in Running Springs. (Realtor.com)

RUNNING SPRINGS: This mountain retreat on a larger-than-average lot takes in views from two decks.

Address: 30806 All View Drive, Running Springs, 92382.

Listed for: $255,000 for two bedrooms, 1½ bathrooms in 828 square feet (8,322-square-foot lot).

Advertisement

Features: Open floor plan; oak staircase; sliding glass doors; two-car garage.

About the area: In the 92382 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $215,000, down 12.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A cottage with rustic wood and stone accents at 196 Ponderosa Drive in Lake Arrowhead. (Realtor.com)

LAKE ARROWHEAD: Set on a double lot, this charming cottage features rustic wood and stone accents alongside a custom wine cellar.

Advertisement

Address: 196 Ponderosa Drive, Lake Arrowhead, 92321.

Listed for: $259,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 878 square feet (8,460-square-foot lot).

Features: Arched entry; floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace; farmhouse doors; spacious deck.

About the area: In the 92321 ZIP Code, based on two sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $329,000, up 31.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.