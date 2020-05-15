Beachwood Canyon traditional with Oscar ties seeks $2.4 million

Hollywood set decorator Victor Zolfo, who won an Academy Award for best art direction for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” appears to be headed in a new direction in the Hollywood Hills. His home in the Beachwood Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills is up for sale at $2.399 million.

The charming traditional-style house, which dates to 1941, was once owned by the family of Oscar-winning actor Burt Lancaster and, more recently, “Fifty Shades of Grey” screenwriter Kelly Marcel.

1 / 15 The backyard and plunge pool. (The Agency) 2 / 15 The kitchen and dining area. (The Agency) 3 / 15 French doors open to a patio. (The Agency) 4 / 15 The patio. (The Agency) 5 / 15 The living room. (The Agency) 6 / 15 The updated kitchen. (The Agency) 7 / 15 The formal dining room. (The Agency) 8 / 15 The master suite. (The Agency) 9 / 15 A bathroom. (The Agency) 10 / 15 A bedroom. (The Agency) 11 / 15 A bathroom. (The Agency) 12 / 15 The screened porch. (The Agency) 13 / 15 The backyard. (The Agency) 14 / 15 The plunge pool. (The Agency) 15 / 15 The front. (The Agency)

Designed by Max Maltzman, architect of the since-demolished Wilshire Bowl, the two-story home features an updated kitchen, two fireplaces and a sunny screened porch. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms within 2,800 square feet of living space.

French doors in the living and dining rooms open directly to patio space. Gardens, mature trees, a conversation area and a plunge swimming pool fill out the backyard.

Zolfo has scores of credits for such films as “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “The Social Network” and “The Avengers.” Last year, he served as set decorator for the Will Smith sci-fi film “Gemini Man.”

Josh Myler and Jeff Kohl of the Agency hold the listing.