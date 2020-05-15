Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Beachwood Canyon traditional with Oscar ties seeks $2.4 million

Victor Zolfo’s Beachwood Canyon home
The Beachwood Canyon home, designed by architect Max Maltzman and built in 1941, has generations of Hollywood ties. It’s now up for sale at $2.399 million.
(The Agency)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
May 15, 2020
10:55 AM
Share

Hollywood set decorator Victor Zolfo, who won an Academy Award for best art direction for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” appears to be headed in a new direction in the Hollywood Hills. His home in the Beachwood Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills is up for sale at $2.399 million.

The charming traditional-style house, which dates to 1941, was once owned by the family of Oscar-winning actor Burt Lancaster and, more recently, “Fifty Shades of Grey” screenwriter Kelly Marcel.

1/15
The backyard and plunge pool.  (The Agency)
2/15
The kitchen and dining area.  (The Agency)
3/15
French doors open to a patio.  (The Agency)
4/15
The patio.  (The Agency)
5/15
The living room.  (The Agency)
6/15
The updated kitchen.  (The Agency)
7/15
The formal dining room.  (The Agency)
8/15
The master suite.  (The Agency)
9/15
A bathroom.  (The Agency)
10/15
A bedroom.  (The Agency)
11/15
A bathroom.  (The Agency)
12/15
The screened porch.  (The Agency)
13/15
The backyard.  (The Agency)
14/15
The plunge pool.  (The Agency)
15/15
The front.  (The Agency)

Designed by Max Maltzman, architect of the since-demolished Wilshire Bowl, the two-story home features an updated kitchen, two fireplaces and a sunny screened porch. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms within 2,800 square feet of living space.

Advertisement

French doors in the living and dining rooms open directly to patio space. Gardens, mature trees, a conversation area and a plunge swimming pool fill out the backyard.

Zolfo has scores of credits for such films as “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “The Social Network” and “The Avengers.” Last year, he served as set decorator for the Will Smith sci-fi film “Gemini Man.”

Josh Myler and Jeff Kohl of the Agency hold the listing.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Inside the homes of the rich and famous.

Glimpse their lives and latest real estate deals in our weekly Hot Property newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Neal J. Leitereg
Follow Us
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement