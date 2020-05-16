Home of the Week: Fully refreshed in Eagle Rock

Brick manufactured locally in L.A. and rich oak floors sourced from Italy are among the tasteful new additions found within this renovated Spanish Revival-style home in Eagle Rock. A quartet of custom steel arched doors in the family room and kitchen seamlessly blend the home’s indoor-outdoor spaces. Mature olive trees, Mediterranean landscaping and a saltwater swimming pool give the grounds a classic Southern California feel.

The details

Location: 2385 Hill Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90041

Asking price: $2.685 million

Year built: 1930

Living area: 4,157 square feet, four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Lot size: 9,039 square feet

Features: Arto brickwork; Italian oak floors; custom steel arched doors; formal entry; new chef’s kitchen; two master suites; saltwater swimming pool

About the area: In the 90041 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family home sales in March was $1.005 million, a 23.6% increase year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Ali Morisi and Kat Nitsou, Sotheby’s International Realty, (323) 665-1700

