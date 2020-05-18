Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

What you can rent for about $2,500 in communities in L.A. County

484 Prospect Ter., Pasadena, 91103
The Pasadena bungalow is for lease at $2,550 a month.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack Flemming 
May 18, 2020
9:12 AM
Hunting for a new place to self-quarantine? Here are homes available for lease in six L.A. County communities at roughly $2,500 per month.

PASADENA: Cozy patios with French windows and arched openings hang off this charming bungalow near the Rose Bowl.

Address: 484 Prospect Terrace, Pasadena, 91103

Listed for: $2,550 per month for one bedroom, one bathroom in 750 square feet

Features: Hardwood floors; renovated kitchen; marble bathroom; bedroom with dual closets

207 S. Primrose Ave., Monrovia, 91016.jpg
207 S. Primrose Ave., Monrovia, 91016
(Realtor.com)

MONROVIA: The biggest of the bunch, this 111-year-old Craftsman has period details such as a wood-shingled exterior, dining room buffet and checkered-tile floors.

Address: 207 S. Primrose Ave., Monrovia, 91016

Listed for: $2,600 per month for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,689 square feet

Features: White picket fence; covered front porch; red-painted fireplace; eat-in kitchen

1939 W. 75th St., Los Angeles, 90047.jpg
1939 W. 75th St., Los Angeles, 90047
(Realtor.com)

LOS ANGELES: A recent remodel brought new life to this 97-year-old home near Park Mesa Heights, including neutral tones, new laminate floors and an upgraded kitchen.

Address: 1939 W. 75th St., Los Angeles, 90047

Listed for: $2,400 per month for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,003 square feet

Features: Clay tile roof; covered front porch; living room with fireplace; recessed lighting

2033 Corral Canyon Road, Malibu, 90265.jpg
2033 Corral Canyon Road, Malibu, 90265
(Realtor.com)
MALIBU: Perched on an ocean-view property, this rustic cabin in the hills of Malibu features a design palette of stone, brick and wood.

Address: 2033 Corral Canyon Road, Malibu, 90265

Listed for: $2,500 per month for one bedroom, one bathroom in 794 square feet

Features: Beamed ceilings; floor-to-ceiling fireplace; writer’s nook; garden

1334 Havenhurst Dr., West Hollywood, 90046.jpg
1334 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, 90046
(Realtor.com)

WEST HOLLYWOOD: Built in 1919, this one-bedroom cottage nestled between Sunset Boulevard and Fountain Avenue expands to a private patio and garden.

Address: 1334 Havenhurst Drive, West Hollywood, 90046

Listed for: $2,450 per month for one bedroom, one bathroom (square footage not available)

Features: Whitewashed fireplace; tile floors; fenced patio; central location

1637 Silver Rain Dr., Diamond Bar, 91765.jpg
1637 Silver Rain Drive, Diamond Bar, 91765
(Realtor.com)

DIAMOND BAR: This three-bedroom spot offers a more suburban feel, opening to a fenced backyard with a trellis-topped patio and storage shed.

Address: 1637 Silver Rain Drive, Diamond Bar, 91765

Listed for: $2,500 per month for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,500 square feet

Features: Living room with fireplace; kitchen with breakfast bar; new roof; two-car garage

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times.
