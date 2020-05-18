Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hot Property

Actor Jackson Hurst sells Valley Village home for over asking

Jackson Hurst’s Valley Village home
Recently remodeled, the modern farmhouse-style home holds five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in about 3,300 square feet.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
May 18, 2020
1:04 PM
Actor Jackson Hurst of “Drop Dead Diva” and “Sharp Objects” just wrapped up a successful sale in Valley Village, shedding his remodeled home for $1.86 million.

That’s $475,000 more than he paid for it back in 2016 and $61,000 more than he listed it for in February. According to the Multiple Listing Service, he found a buyer in 10 days.

Hurst made a few changes during his stay, adding a wood garage door and touching up the living spaces with fresh paint, farmhouse lighting and wide-plank European oak floors. In 3,304 square feet, there are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

1/12
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
2/12
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
3/12
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
4/12
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
5/12
The family room.  (Realtor.com)
6/12
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
7/12
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
8/12
The back patio.  (Realtor.com)
9/12
The spa.  (Realtor.com)
10/12
The front.  (Realtor.com)
11/12
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
12/12
The yard.  (Realtor.com)

A two-story foyer leads to a living room under vaulted ceilings and column-lined dining area, as well as a center-island kitchen with tile backsplashes. The office adds mirrored walls.

French doors and sliding farmhouse doors line the master suite upstairs, which expands to a private front-facing balcony. Out back, there’s a chic patio with a custom grill, covered patio and spa fed by a waterfall.

An actor since 2006, Hurst starred in “Drop Dead Diva” from 2009 to 2014. His more recent credits include “Castle,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” in addition to his role as Kirk Lacey in “Sharp Objects.”

Michael Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing. Gary Rapoport of GBR Properties represented the buyer.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
