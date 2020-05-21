Virtual-tour homes for $600,000 in Orange County

Stay inside and take a look at homes with virtual tours listed for roughly $600,000 in Anaheim, Mission Viejo and Buena Park in Orange County.

ANAHEIM: This single-story charmer near Disneyland comes with a game room converted from a garage.

Address: 2459 W. Cerritos Ave., Anaheim, 92804

Listed for: $599,900 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,348 square feet (7,182-square-foot lot)

Features: Landscaped walkway; tile floors; three-sided brick fireplace; back patio

About the area: In the 92804 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $640,000, up 6.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A Tudor-style house at 27952 Wentworth, Mission Viejo. (Realtor.com)

MISSION VIEJO: This Tudor-style spot on the north side of the city comes with a remodeled kitchen and loft.

Address: 27952 Wentworth, Mission Viejo, 92692

Listed for: $649,999 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,317 square feet (3,300-square-foot lot)

Features: Half-timbered exterior; living room with brick fireplace; master suite with spa tub; grassy backyard

About the area: In the 92692 ZIP Code, based on 50 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $789,000, down 1.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A recently remodeled house at 7973 4th St., Buena Park. (Realtor.com)

BUENA PARK: A vibrant exterior gives way to subdued hues inside this recently remodeled house near downtown Buena Park.

Address: 7973 4th St., Buena Park, 90621

Listed for: $584,888 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,276 square feet (4,805-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile and hardwood floors; open floor plan; central location

About the area: In the 90621 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $618,000, up 15.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

An upgraded home at 1168 W. Hazelwood St., Anaheim (Realtor.com)

ANAHEIM: Custom murals surround the saltwater pool behind this upgraded home near the 5 Freeway.

Address: 1168 W. Hazelwood St., Anaheim, 92802

Listed for: $629,900 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,347 square feet (6,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; laminate floors; whitewashed brick accents; poolside pergola

About the area: In the 92802 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $625,000, up 9.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A 1980s bungalow at 28512 Barbosa, Mission Viejo. (Realtor.com)

MISSION VIEJO: Tucked into a cul-de-sac, this 1980s bungalow in a gated community enjoys neighborhood amenities such as a pool, spa, tennis court, gym and clubhouse.

Address: 28512 Barbosa, Mission Viejo, 92692

Listed for: $615,000 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,503 square feet (3,478-square-foot lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; covered entry; neutral tones; two-car garage

About the area: In the 92692 ZIP Code, based on 50 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $789,000, down 1.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

A 1960s house at 7081 Albatross Dr., Buena Park. (Realtor.com)

BUENA PARK: Grassy yards sandwich this 1960s home with an enclosed patio on a spacious corner lot.

Address: 7081 Albatross Dr., Buena Park, 90620

Listed for: $615,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,240 square feet (6,834-square-foot lot)

Features: Kitchen with breakfast bar; vaulted ceilings; back patio; box planters

About the area: In the 90620 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $637,000, up 7.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.