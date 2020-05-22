Blufftop development at Trump National in Rancho Palos Verdes seeks $9.5 million

In Rancho Palos Verdes, a rare opportunity to own one of two modern builds at the Estates at Trump National enclave has come up for sale at $9.5 million.

The under-construction home is one of just 36 residences in the development adjacent to the Trump National Golf Course, according to listing agent Andy Dane Carter. The property was put up for sale while under development to give potential buyers the opportunity to customize finishes to their liking.

Perched atop one of the last remaining “front bluff” lots, the Spanish-inspired residence takes in commanding views of the golf course and coastline. The 7,100-square-foot house, designed by architect Louie Tomaro, has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an elevator and a media room. Bookmatched floors of stone imported from Portugal run throughout.

Walls of windows capture panoramic views of the coastline and Trump National Golf Course. (Address)

The house sits on a little over half an acre with a custom swimming pool.

Prior to the arrival of COVID-19, the area’s housing market was enjoying one of its best quarters in years, according to Carter.

And for Los Angeles’ high-end market, the pandemic has done little to slow demand. Earlier this month, Carter sold another Trump National property in an all-cash deal for $4.1 million.

“Buyers are contacting us from all over the world,” he said.

Carter is an agent with the Address, the Ventura-based brokerage founded by Troy Palmquist.